HUGS go to … those throughout the community who showed up to peacefully protest Tuesday in advance of the Denton City Council meeting where council members considered a local resolution in support of reproduction rights. The resolution came in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to throw out the historic Roe v. Wade decision, clearing the way for Texas’ “trigger law” that will ban all abortions in the state. Emotions and concerns were high from all sides of the political spectrum, with hundreds of area residents showing up to avail themselves of their constitutionally protected rights to peaceably assemble and “to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.” No arrests were made as a result of the protests, and despite the tensions and numbers, no significant injuries were reported, either. Bravo to those who turned out as well as to law enforcement who kept everyone secure and safe without stepping on their rights.
SHRUGS go to … Brandon McGee, the freshman Denton City Council member for at-large Place 5, who has had perhaps the roughest orientation period for any council member in recent memory. First, during the campaign McGee was caught fudging his academic credentials; then, in a council retreat last weekend he claimed to have been an Olympic alternate (which he wasn’t); after which he presented a statement at Tuesday’s council meeting that made sense only if he were voting against a hot-button resolution — before he voted for it; followed by him misleading a reporter, multiple times, in explaining how he had not flip-flopped. Now that the council member is feeling the heat from all sides, we can only guess, given modern tradition, what the next natural step will be — to blame the media. But McGee should remember that the media did not fill out his candidate questionnaire, did not prepare his talking points for the retreat, did not draft his meeting statement — and did not misquote him. Realizing that McGee alone is to blame for his current strife also allows the realization that he alone can fix it. We suggest starting with an end to any embellishments and a sincere embrace of transparency and candor, with constituents, supporters, foes and the media alike.
SHRUGS also go to … those on both sides of the political spectrum who wish to weaponize the city’s recall process. As we pointed out in May, when admonishing former council member Don Duff for his egregious efforts to recall council member Alison Maguire, recall elections — the city’s nuclear option — should be used only when faced with verified examples of malfeasance or neglect, not because of political vengeance or opportunity. Now, we must remind another former council member, Deb Armintor, of the same. Tuesday, when it appeared council member McGee was going to walk back his support of the resolution supporting reproduction rights, Armintor texted him, saying, “There’s a rumor going around that you are voting no on abortion resolution. If that happens I will personally lead the movement to recall you. That is a betrayal of the people who supported you. … If you vote yes I love you forever. If you vote no, I’m your worst enemy, and I will lead the movement to recall you.” That’s not how public service works. We elect leaders into positions, and support them along the way, not because we intend to later have them dance like political puppets but because we believe they have our best interests at heart and will use their personal judgment to best fulfill their official responsibility. Plus, there already exists a weapon designed for enacting the very political vengeance Armintor promised — scheduled elections. We would expect two former elected officials to know the difference.
HUGS go to … Dan’s Silverleaf, which celebrated its 20th anniversary last week. In 2002, Dan Mojica’s turquoise-painted nightspot arose from the shuttering of the old Dan’s Bar on Elm Street to stake out a space for musicians and their fans, townies and college kids, ranchers and politicos alike on Industrial Street. To a sleepy block that was home to feed stores, an empty auto barn, the local cable TV HQ, Mojica brought a spark of culture — an easy-going, beer-in-hand, Americana-steeped sense of artistry, evident from the walls hung with outsider art, thrift-store finds and sun-bleached cow skulls. The notion of a vibrant downtown Denton has roots here. Cheers to many more years of good music and cool drinks.
HUGS go to … Paris Rutherford, regents professor emeritus in the University of North Texas College of Music and retired coordinator of the vocal jazz studies division and director of the UNT Jazz Singers. Rutherford started the UNT Summer Vocal Jazz Workshop, a camp for singers in high school and older. On Thursday, he made the trip to campus to watch the concert finale of the 25th workshop, now led by faculty member Jennifer Barnes.
And HUGS also go to … UNT College of Music Dean John W. Richmond, who also attended the workshop finale. He congratulated the participants and announced that the college will renovate the music lab where they performed. He said the $2 million project should be done by September 2023.
HUGS go to … the UNT women’s swimming and diving team, which earned Scholar All-America Team status this week from the College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America. UNT earned the honor by posing a 3.6 team GPA this spring. All but three of the team’s 28 members made the Conference USA Commissioner’s Honor Roll for the spring by posting a GPA of at least 3.0. This is the 18th straight year the Mean Green have been named a Scholar All-America Team. Congratulations to coach Brittany Roth and her team.
HUGS go to … Ponder High School, which made its first-ever appearance at the state 7-on-7 tournament last week in College Station. The area team advanced to the semifinals of the tournament before falling 32-20 to eventual champion Hitchcock. Congratulations to the coaches and players for a season to remember.