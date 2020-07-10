HUGS go to ... the city of Denton, which was recognized last month by the Arbor Day Foundation as a Tree City USA community for its commitment to urban forestry. Denton has earned this national recognition for 29 consecutive years, since 1991, and also received the designation of Sterling Tree City USA for communities that have won 10 Growth Awards. Denton is one of only 10 cities in Texas to receive this designation.
HUGS go to ... Denton wine bar Wine Squared, which has announced that it will permanently close July 31. Wine Squared has been a Denton staple and popular event venue since 2005 but, like a number of other local businesses, has been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. It will be missed.
HUGS go to ... Shield Denton, a local collective of 3D printmakers, who delivered face shields to the Denton County Elections Administration Office back in June. Locals are using their 3D printers to make lightweight plastic visors, then attach plastic face shields to them. The personal protective equipment was donated so poll workers and voters could get ballots cast during the early voting period, which started June 29 and ended Friday. You’ll see the locally made PPE if you vote on Tuesday, too.
SHRUGS go to ... any medical doctors who have to be reminded to wear masks during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Apparently it is enough of an issue that the Texas Medical Board recently sent out a not-so-gentle reminder that wearing masks is a requirement for all doctors licensed through the board: “Please remember that it is a Board rule to wear a mask while you or a delegate are in close proximity to a patient, and you must be masked with an N95 or equivalent during an aerosolizing procedure. It is crucial that we all do whatever we can to minimize the spread of this virus.” We hope every doctor heeds this important message.
HUGS go to ... Greg Sax, who was one of 20 inductees recently voted into the Texas Radio Hall of Fame. Sax is a 1988 graduate of the University of North Texas. (Submitted by reader Jordan Millspaugh)
HUGS go to ... Denton County Public Health, which has received recognition from the National Association of County and City Health Officials’ Model Practice Program as a 2020 National Promising Practice. NACCHO selected DCPH’s Diabetes Education and Case Management program as a promising practice and recognized DCPH’s diabetes education team at the 2020 NACCHO Annual Conference, held virtually July 7-9.
HUGS go to ... Salted Sanctuary Soap for donating 5% of its July and August sales to Lovepacs Denton. Lovepacs provides meals to food-insecure students and their families in Denton. The organization has served more than 200 families weekly over the past several months as students have been home during the pandemic.