HUGS go to ... area law enforcement leaders, particularly Denton Police Chief Frank Dixon, for doing a remarkable job in managing the week of protests in Denton that have followed the killing of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis. Across the country, other cities have battled violence and destruction as protesters’ rightful anger has been met with militaristic crackdowns, but in Denton, law enforcement has adopted a balanced approach in allowing a community’s voices to be heard without a wake of lasting damage. On May 27, Chief Dixon tweeted, “It’s high time we pull out some mirrors and take a good, hard look at ourselves. I’m tired of hearing, ‘That would never happen here.’ Let me be clear, it may not be our fault, but we are all to blame. Supporting law enforcement doesn’t have to be blind support. #GeorgeFloyd” Well said, chief.
HUGS go to ... the Denton & Vicinity Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance for hosting a community prayer Wednesday at Mount Calvary Baptist Church. Leaders of the community had the chance to address everyone about the recent acts of police brutality against the black community. At the end, the Rev. Cedric Chambers asked everyone to pray while taking a knee.
But SHRUGS go to ... the noticeable absence of women invited to speak and pray at the Wednesday night prayer service. People gathered at Mount Calvary Baptist Church for a service of consolation, prayer and commitment to equality, but the only people who took the microphone were men. We can think of a handful of Christian women who could add their voices to the pain and petition for unity in the wake of the killing of Floyd.
HUGS go to ... the young men who cleaned the graffiti from the All Wars Memorial monument on the courthouse lawn. That memorial is very special to me for several reasons. First, my grandfather served in World War I, and my dad was in World War II and Korea. Second, my dad was on the steering committee that helped to design and raise funds for the memorial. We had a model of the proposed memorial on our dining room that was used in fundraising presentations. He also spoke at the dedication of the memorial. ... In the middle of a pandemic and a national crisis, actions like these provide hope. (Submitted by reader Georgianne Burlage, of Denton)
HUGS go to ... the person who donated 15 boxes of Crooked Crust pizza to protesters at the Courthouse on the Square on Wednesday afternoon, as well as the protester who brought a Yeti cooler and filled it with ice to chill the water provided by fellow protesters.
HUGS go to ... the family who marveled at the remote control airplane they piloted over the meadow near the Denton Record-Chronicle building on Tuesday night. While fires and rage smoldered in cities across the nation, and the pandemic keeps claiming lives and the health of Americans, it was charming and sweet to see a family delighted by a toy.
HUGS go to ... Denton Municipal Electric employees who assisted the city of Bowie last month following a night of severe thunderstorms and a tornado that brought down trees and power lines and caused widespread power outages. As part of the Mutual Aid Agreement between Denton and Bowie, DME responded on May 23 to Bowie’s Municipal Electric Department’s request to help with the restoration efforts. For three days, 16 DME linemen operating 13 utility trucks, cleared debris and repaired or replaced damaged electrical infrastructure including transformers, cross arms, service drops and nearly 400 damaged poles.
HUGS go to ... the man who rode his bicycle ever so safely down Wilson Street on Wednesday evening. Not only did he have a helmet on and stop at a stop sign, but he wore a yellow vest that made him hard to miss on a busy street.
But SHRUGS go to ... the motorists who still don’t follow the city’s suggestion to give cyclists at least 3 feet of space when passing them.
