HUGS go to ... the organizers of Wednesday’s march, Our Path Forward, who are making care packages of snacks and drinks and distributing them to people experiencing homelessness in the city. Community organizer Desteny Edwards said the group secured many more donations than they needed for the march and are passing the generosity on.
HUGS go to ... Willie Hudspeth, whose relentless protests against the Confederate monument on the downtown Square helped chip away at the statue’s support until a groundswell of condemnation and concern finally led county commissioners to vote for its removal. Denton’s own Sisyphus, Hudspeth soon will see his stone pushed over the hill when the statue comes down, a triumph of tenacity and conviction under the longest odds.
HUGS go to ... Denton paramedics, who continue to help with COVID-19 testing in area nursing homes. The department assisted Pilot Point in testing 103 residents at staff at the Pilot Point Care Center on June 2. In all, the Denton Fire Department tested 849 people over three days. The department expects to be reimbursed by the state, with the testing ordered by the governor’s office.
HUGS go to ... the Denton school board, which this past week resumed in-person meetings at the Denton ISD Central Services Building off Locust Street — replete with the inclusion of the public and media. This was the first in-person meeting of the board since the coronavirus pandemic led Gov. Greg Abbott in March to suspend a portion of the state’s Open Meetings Act that required a physical gathering space for boards, the public and the media. Measures were taken this past Tuesday by the Denton school board to ensure proper social distancing, with most members in attendance wearing masks. We applaud the district’s respect for transparency and openness, along with the leadership that restored public access and participation without the necessary dictate from Austin.
HUGS go to ... the Argyle High School boys basketball team for being recognized by the UIL during its virtual awards ceremony on Thursday afternoon. Argyle, along with the three other Class 4A state finalists, presented their trophies and were commended for their successful seasons. The Eagles went 33-4, won the 4A Region I title and were slated to play Stafford in the semifinal before the state tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
HUGS go to ... Texas Woman’s University professor Danielle Phillips-Cunningham, who received a $6,000 grant this month to support her Library of Congress research into the previously unexamined life of religious leader and civil rights activist Nannie Helen Burroughs. Burroughs founded the National Training School for Women and Girls in Washington, D.C., which offered occupational training to Southern black migrant women, in 1909. In 1920, Burroughs also co-founded the first national labor organization for African American domestic workers, the National Association of Wage Earners, which lobbied to end segregation in the labor movement. Phillips-Cunningham hopes to produce the first comprehensive account of Burroughs’ efforts as a champion of African American education and labor rights in the 20th century.