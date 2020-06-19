HUGS go to ... area school districts planning around so many unknowns (tax rates from the Texas Education Agency, opening procedures, etc.) concerning the coming school year. None of us quite know what our schools and classrooms will look like come the fall, but we do know a lot of work and effort will be put in between now and then to ensure the safety of our students and teachers.
HUGS go to ... the crew at SCRAP Denton. The creative reuse nonprofit announced its closure on Wednesday. We’ll miss the surplus and donated craft and office supplies, and we’ll miss the programs that taught us how to see material we’d bin in a new way. We hope the nonprofit can come back soon.
SHRUGS go to ... all the shrugs in rescheduling Denton’s municipal election. At the start of the pandemic, Gov. Greg Abbott postponed May elections to November statewide. Denton — and some other cities — asked whether they could hold elections sooner. The governor’s office never responded. Last week, the city staff told Denton City Council members that the clock has run out on holding the election in September. The election will be in November. Shrug.
HUGS go to ... Denton’s amateur horticulturists, who are taking excellent care of a crop of young trees. Keep Denton Beautiful went back to check on the many Texas redbuds, autumn blaze maples, burr oaks, Mexican plum and Mexican white oaks it gave away from 2014 to 2019. Of the 700 trees that residents have planted, 78% are healthy and thriving.
HUGS go to ... Open Worship, an inclusive ministry of First United Methodist Church, for taking on anti-racist work. The ministry recently started a work group that is studying the book Me and White Supremacy by Layla Saad. The book walks white readers (and readers who are biracial but appear white) through deep reflections on the seeds of systemic racism. This work is difficult, and kudos to the ministry for stepping into the unknown.
HUGS go to ... Guyer High School senior Ryan Gallegos, Ryan High School senior Abby Buettner and Aubrey High School senior Laney Roos for participating in the DFW Fastpitch All Metroplex All-Star game earlier this week. The game marked the final time they were able to represent their schools after the UIL canceled the remainder of the softball season in mid-April due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Guyer coach Keith Medford coached Gallegos, Buettner and Roos’ team.
HUGS go to ... Shield Denton, a collective of Denton 3D printmakers who delivered hundreds of face shields to the Denton County Elections Administration office on Thursday. The face shields will help upcoming elections be safer. Shield Denton donates the shields it makes, so hugs to the donors who help pay for the materials.
