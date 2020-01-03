HUGS go to ... local residents planning to speak out on Mutual First LLC’s application to permanently install a concrete crusher at 5120 E. University Drive in Denton, property that has been the subject of previous environmental complaints. The Denton City Council and Denton County Commissioners Court also are expected to take a position on the application in upcoming meetings. Interested in submitting comments of your own? You can write to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, Office of the Chief Clerk, MC-105, P.O. Box 13087, Austin, Texas 78711-3087 or submit comments online at http://bit.ly/TXtceq. The deadline to submit comments is Jan. 25.
SHRUGS go to ... Denton Police Chief Frank Dixon, who in a Dec. 28 memo to the Denton mayor and City Council bemoaned our Dec. 27 Shrug to the ongoing problems with public access to Denton police reports, saying: “We have continuously remained transparent and gone above and beyond to physically sit with a DRC reporter seven days a week to manually give them information requested.” While we remain appreciative of the close working relationship between the Record-Chronicle and the police that allows such a gesture, this does not constitute public access, which is unfiltered, unfettered access to all public documents produced by the police department. Dixon further states in his memo: “It is incredibly disingenuous for the DRC to make broad statements that continue to attempt to drive a wedge between our police department and our community.” Here, the newspaper is not trying to drive a wedge but instead build a bridge between the community and the police by sharing the concerns not just of this newspaper but of the community at large, shared in numerous online forums — as we’re sure everyone wanting access to the public information once provided is not receiving the same attention as is the newspaper. We stand by our earlier Shrug — this is an unacceptable situation that must be rectified soon.
HUGS go to ... J&J’s Pizza on the Square for ditching plastic straws and switching to — pasta straws. Yes. Pasta straws. Inventive, fun and diverting single-use plastics.
HUGS go to ... Ryan’s Drew Sanders as he begins his football career at the University of Alabama. Sanders graduated from Ryan early and is leaving for Tuscaloosa to join the Crimson Tide on Saturday. The All-American helped the Raiders reach the Class 5A Division I title game last month.
SHRUGS go to ... the gusty Friday winds, which blew more than one blue recycling bin from homes along East McKinney Street into the road. But HUGS go to ... the motorists who dodged the bins instead of plowing over them.
HUGS go to ... the University of North Texas athletic department, which announced this week that its student-athletes combined to post a 3.01 GPA for the fall semester, marking the first time in more than six years its athletes combined to exceed the 3.0 mark for a semester. UNT’s 352 athletes’ cumulative GPA climbed to 3.06, the highest mark since athletic director Wren Baker took over the program in the summer of 2016. Of UNT’s 14 teams, 11 had a GPA of 3.0 or better. College athletic programs are measured by the results they produce in competition, but there is more to a college program than wins and losses. Preparing student-athletes for life after college is another important task. Here’s a tip of the hat to UNT’s student-athletes and those who support them for showing that the program is living up to that challenge.