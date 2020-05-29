HUGS go to ... the anonymous donor who gave $20,000 to the Denton Parks Foundation for a shade structure at North Lakes Park. It will take a while for the young trees planted at the city’s newest dog park to grow into their role. Plus, the donation reminds us all that we’ll get through this pandemic and be back to watching our dogs romp and play together soon.
SHRUGS go to ... the Denton County Commissioners Court for not clearly communicating prior to its regular meeting on Tuesday that commissioners would be meeting in person at the Courthouse on the Square, the first time the body had physically gathered at the building since the pandemic forced videoconference meetings in March. The change from having commissioners (and members of the public and media) meet remotely was not clearly conveyed in advance on the Commissioners Court Facebook page or website, where on Friday visitors poring through posted agendas and minutes still were greeted with the notice that “Denton County Commissioners Court meetings will temporarily be held via videoconference and will not be held at the Courthouse-On-The-Square.” The governor had suspended, as part of his pandemic response, certain Open Meetings Act rules to allow telephonic or videoconference meetings, but with the Texas Department of Information Resources already filing notice of its intent to review and consider repealing that order, commissioners needed to be more forthright with the public in its “return to the normal ways of doing things.” Particularly when that normal way had included the presence and participation of the public it serves.
HUGS go to ... the Denton utilities customer service staff for working with businesses affected by the pandemic. While technical limitations with commercial meters don’t allow a pay-as-you go program for small businesses, the staff has already responded to about 40 businesses struggling to recover. Some businesses have even restructured their accounts to reflect lower usage levels.
HUGS go to ... Guyer High School junior Deuce Harmon for committing to Texas A&M University via Twitter on Thursday afternoon. Harmon, a four-star cornerback, had offers from a host of Power Five schools, including Texas, Baylor, Notre Dame, Oregon and Arkansas. Harmon will join forces with Guyer quarterback Eli Stowers, who committed to A&M last summer.
HUGS go to ... country music icon George Strait, who recently released a public service announcement, called “Write This Down, Take a Little Note,” in which he encourages all Texans to practice good hygiene, wear a face mask and stay 6 feet away from others in public. At a time when caring enough for your fellow man to take the steps Strait lays out has drawn scorn from some circles, it’s good to have reason read (or sung) into the record. We tip our (black) hats to the Texas legend.
HUGS go to ... Denton Animal Services employee Craig Turner for removing a huge black snake from our yard on May 24. Turner got the snake on the first try. Now, that might not be unusual except for the fact that it was his very first time to nab a snake on duty. Skill and a calm demeanor aided him as he wrangled the snake from my patio to the safety of his caged vehicle. Young people such as Mr. Turner are our future. Doctors, lawyers, teachers, tech gurus — all important to our society. However, snake catchers are high on the list, too! (Submitted by reader Kelli Whisenhunt, of Denton)