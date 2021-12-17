HUGS go to … the 19 alumni and faculty from the University of North Texas who earned nominations or collaborated on projects nominated in the 64th annual Grammy Awards. Faculty and alumni earned nominations across 12 categories, including Album of the Year. The Grammy Awards show will air Jan. 31 at 7 p.m.
HUGS go to … all of the Denton County residents who have filed to run for office on the March 1 primary election ballot. Deciding to run for office is perhaps the biggest responsibility a citizen can assume, requiring long hours, considerable personal investment of resources and energy, along with selfless dedication to one’s community. We encourage all of the candidates to commit to a clean election, heavy on policy discussions and absent divisive mudslinging, and look forward to a robust turnout for the early voting period of Feb. 14-25 and on election day. Additional information on voter registration and deadlines can be found at votedenton.gov.
HUGS go to … Denton High School graduate and New York University freshman Matthew Garcia, who is a finalist in the YoungArts National Arts Competition, which selects the top high school students in the performing arts, visual arts, literature and film each year. Matthew is one of seven jazz musicians selected as finalists — a love and talent he developed while playing with Denton High’s lab band before taking his chops to the Big Apple. We applaud Matthew for being a strong ambassador for Denton’s musical heritage and wish him all the best in his performance as a finalist on Feb. 1. The YoungArts Week+ will stream recorded live performances by all of the finalists, who stand to win from $1,500 to $10,000 in the competition.
HUGS go to … Denton Fire Chief Kenneth Hedges, who offered to work one firefighter’s Christmas Day shift this holiday season and inspired a friendly competition at the Fire Department in a raffle for the day off.
HUGS go to … fans of the Mean Green, who have really responded for the University of North Texas football team, which is staying close to home for the bowl season. UNT’s ticket office was provided an allotment of seats at Toyota Stadium for Thursday’s Frisco Football Classic between the Mean Green and Miami (Ohio). Those tickets were quickly snapped up by UNT fans who typically turn out in droves for local bowl games. Here’s a tip of the hat to UNT’s fans who are set to make a short drive to support the home team.
