HUGS go to … all those who contributed their sweat, toil and tears in helping Shiloh Field Community Garden in Denton produce its largest crop ever — 40,000 pounds of fruits and vegetables — just as the need presented locally has also grown. By greatly reducing weeds and establishing more efficient growing methods, such as raised beds, Shiloh Field has steadily grown more and more produce to be distributed to food banks and nonprofits all over the city and to Christian Community Action in Lewisville. And the garden’s management is just getting started — with plans to double Shiloh Field’s record yield next year. Now that deserves a green thumbs-up!
HUGS go to … the Argyle High School football team for winning the Class 4A Division I state championship last week. It is Argyle’s second state title in school history and first since 2013. Argyle beat Lindale 49-21 to claim the title and further secure its position as a local football legacy. Congratulations to the coaches, players, administrators and parents involved.
SHRUGS go to … any of those plundering porch pirates whose dastardly deeds have put a damper on anyone’s holiday cheer. As reporter Zaira Perez conveyed this past week, with an increase this year in online shopping due to concerns from the coronavirus pandemic, the opportunity for package thefts also has grown, with police fielding more local reports. What in years past was a method of shopping limited mostly to the holidays now is a year-round need — so it’s up to all of us to keep our purchases safe by taking such precautions as installing security cameras or using a lockbox.
HUGS go to … Mike Vance, who, after a career of more than 30 years in education, including 26 at Denton ISD, has gone out of his way to make Santa visits possible for several area children this year. With the limitations brought by the ongoing pandemic, kids no longer can sit on his lap or next to him, but Vance still is making his weekend appearances, asking that families wear masks when attending and offering pictures standing next to the children. His school visits are distanced as well. “Our whole thing is to spread love, hope and joy,” Vance says. “I get the joy of seeing children be happy.” And that’s a joy we all can appreciate — this year more than ever.