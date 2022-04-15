HUGS go to … the city of Denton’s Internal Audit Department, which recently won the 2021 Exemplary Knighton Award for best performance audit in the small shop category from the national Association of Local Government Auditors. The award, which will be presented virtually during the association’s conference on May 2, recognizes the city’s audit of water system operations. The judges highlighted several areas of the audit, including “potential for significant impact, the persuasiveness of the conclusions, the focus on improving government efficiency and effectiveness, and its clarity and conciseness.”
HUGS go to … Guyer High School interior design students, who spent the school year redesigning the studio where the classes meet and learn. Juniors and seniors Hope Henegar, Haven Rafter, Rylie Overmyer, Alysa Wysocki, Destiny Meria and Mia Ferrara are now hard at work doing the redesign project, which took a “harsh, boring and overall not fun environment for learning” and turned it into a comfortable and stylish studio that reflects the students’ aesthetic and vision. The class will redesign one teacher’s classroom each year. Their teacher, Hannah Malcom, said the project perked up post-pandemic students who seemed disconnected from their very institutional-looking classroom. Guyer funded the project this year. Going forward, the class will raise money to make over a teacher’s classroom.
SHRUGS go to … two recent realizations in the regional real estate market — that with record home prices, not only are many newcomers being priced out of the market, but current homeowners also are being pinched with higher property tax bills, while evictions have hit a post-pandemic record. Home sales prices in North Texas have jumped 18% since 2020, with Dallas-Fort Worth single-family homeowners last year paying an average property tax bill of $5,817 compared with the national average of $3,785. Everyone recognizes this continual uptick in the cost of living is unsustainable, particularly as overall inflation in the region also has spiked to decades-high levels — but solutions are either not palatable or not immediately feasible. These economic factors make it all the more important for our elected leaders to carefully weigh all proposed developments coming before them, to ensure any decisions made move us toward establishing a community where people can afford to live and not advancing the current climate in which more of our neighbors will be forced out.
HUGS go to … local coffee shops Golden Boy Coffee Co., Elevated Grounds and West Oak Coffee Bar for donating their sacred beverages for TIACON, Denton ISD’s digital learning conference for teachers on May 31. Ross Garrison, the leader of the TIACON team, said that when teachers spend a day on continuing education, coffee is essential. This year, the more than 200 teachers attending the event will get some of the city’s best java.
HUGS go to … the families of the two people killed Wednesday in a crash on Interstate 35E near State School Road. The cause of the crash, in which the victims’ vehicle ended up wedged under a semi-trailer, remains under investigation — but what we all know from traveling this busy interstate is that greater attention needs to be paid by all to speed and maintaining recommended cushions of at least two car-lengths because of often-unpredictable congestion. The accident marks the city’s seventh fatal crash of the year, and we’re not even to the halfway point yet. To curb this trend, it falls to every driver to drive safe, slow down and pay attention.
