HUGS go to ... the city of Denton’s Solid Waste Department for continuing to find efficiencies and take the pressure off ratepayers. A rate decrease of $3 per month began in November, the second rate decrease in three years. Ratepayers are paying about $80 less annually for trash service than they did in 2017.
HUGS go to ... the city crews who get Denton’s Square ready for the Holiday Lighting Festival. The event is organized by the volunteers at the Denton Holiday Lighting Festival Association, but the event wouldn’t happen without the extra elbow grease of city staffers who mount wreaths and holiday garb on light poles and string lights on the city Christmas tree.
SHRUGS go to ... the folks who have bemoaned Denton’s designation as one of the nation’s biggest “boomtowns.” There are pros and cons to growth for sure. But show us any city that looks or feels the same as it did a generation ago.
HUGS go to ... the University of North Texas athletic department, which hit a home run on Thursday when it brought in renowned entertainer Rong Niu, better known as Red Panda, to perform at halftime of its men’s basketball game against Oklahoma. Niu’s show, in which she flips bowls off her feet onto her head, all while riding a 7-foot-tall unicycle, is amazing to see. She wowed a crowd of 5,637. UNT athletic director Wren Baker has wanted to build interest in basketball throughout his tenure. Landing a home game against Oklahoma and bringing in Red Panda to perform was a huge step in the right direction for a school where football is by far the main attraction when it comes to sports.
SHRUGS go to ... the two squirrels who decided to duke it out in the middle of Hobson Lane on Thursday afternoon. Traffic stopped for the critters, and they thanked motorists by rolling in a ball of fury for too many moments before a honk broke them up.
HUGS go to ... the Guyer baseball program for partnering with Hearts for Homes. It is the fourth year Guyer has partnered with Hearts for Homes to hang Christmas lights, wreaths, put up a tree and donate and deliver baskets of grocery items to nearly 100 low-income residents of Denton County.