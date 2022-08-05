HUGS go to … U.S. Rep. Michael Burgess, R-Pilot Point, who once again was speaking this week to constituents at two town halls in the 26th Congressional District, which includes — for now — most of Denton County. As much scrutiny as may be applied to how he votes or what platforms he supports, one thing for which he should always be praised is his continued accessibility to those he represents through these long-running town halls — often raucous affairs requiring a level of patience and bravery few others have been able to maintain for as long as Burgess has. These are on top of the regular visits the congressman makes to Denton County, including annual visits to the Denton Record-Chronicle‘s Editorial Board, where just as with the town halls, he doesn’t quite know what will come up but comes nonetheless — which is more than can be said of our other state-elected federal officials, Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz, who haven’t visited Denton County in years.
HUGS go to … three — count ’em, three — Denton hair stylists who are finalists in the “Behind the Chair” international hair show and competition. All three stylists work at Headlines Hair Design, a salon just off the University of North Texas campus on Bryan Street. Salon owner Sydney Lopez will compete with her salon stylists Morgan Brack and Alaina Walker. The three stylists (who each sport Technicolor hair in various shades of pink, orange and yellow) are nominated in the hair color video of the year category. The local stylists will attend the hair show and contest Aug. 13-16 in Orlando, Florida.
HUGS go to … the University of North Texas’ just-announced 2022 Hall of Fame class, which includes several athletes who made a significant impact for the school’s programs in the past 20 years. Football standouts Adrian Awasom, Brelan Chancellor and Nick Zuniga headline the class, which also includes Rachel Holden (soccer), Jessica Hulsebosch (volleyball) and Rives McBee (golf). Congratulations to all six.
HUGS go to … area football standouts Anthony Hill, Jett Runion and Michael Madrie for committing over the past week to play college football at Texas A&M University, the University of Houston and Boise State University, respectively. The three rising seniors have played key roles for Ryan, Aubrey and Argyle high schools and will once again be integral parts of their squads this season.
Send us your Hugs & Shrugs: We’re always looking for contributions to this editorial from readers like you. If you wish to share your praises or concerns, email them to drc@dentonrc.com.