HUGS go to ... the city staff for rounding up vouchers at area laundromats before discontinuing a mobile laundry service at the Civic Center Pool. The city set up the service so that people who were homeless had a place to launder items during the pandemic. Because many people weren’t able to use the service as provided, the city staff distributed vouchers for individuals and families to use as their schedule allows.
SHRUGS go to ... University of North Texas alumnus “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, who recently showed off wearing a mask (which we endorse!) — but instead of repping the Mean Green, he had on a University of Alabama mask. Say it ain’t so, Steve!
HUGS go to ... the Guyer High School athletes who participated in the “Never Not an Athlete” contest, sponsored by Eastbay and Champ Sports. Over the past several weeks, dozens of Guyer athletes have posted videos to Twitter of them exercising individually, since they are unable to do so in a group setting due to the coronavirus pandemic. The top five schools with the most exercise-related posts will be eligible to win varying prizes from Eastbay.
SHRUGS go to ... the Bureau of Land Management, which may put land under Lewisville Lake back on the auction block for possible oil and gas drilling this summer. Dallas, Denton and other North Texas cities concerned about their drinking water supply, as well as those concerned about the integrity of the Lewisville Lake dam — which recently underwent expensive repairs — were successful in removing the land from possible auction several years ago. More information can be found at blm.gov/new-mexico.
HUGS go to ... the four new deputies joining the Denton County Sheriff’s Office and five new officers joining the Denton Police Department after graduating this past week from the Denton Police Training Academy. Denton and Denton County always fare well in hiring some of the top academy recruits — with this year welcoming academy valedictorian Aaron Workman as a new sheriff’s deputy.
At the same time, SHRUGS go to ... the sheriff’s office for welcoming its new deputies with handshakes and sans protective masks — a stark contrast from how the newest officers were welcomed into the police department. At a time when our community is trying to adopt safer and healthier practices in response to the coronavirus pandemic, it is important that our leaders and public safety officials model the behaviors we want replicated.
HUGS go to ... Helena Coleman, who recently was awarded the prestigious Gold Award from the Girl Scouts — the organization’s top honor — for her community project, “Bilingual Literacy Kits for Newton Rayzor Elementary School.” Helena also is a Denton High School cheerleader and will be a junior in the International Baccalaureate program in the fall. (Submitted by Helena’s father, Denton County Commissioner Hugh Coleman)
