HUGS go to ... the Denton County Transportation Authority staff for patching together a temporary solution that allows Monsignor King Outreach Center clients to ride the shuttle to Our Daily Bread for free for the next few months.
SHRUGS go to ... the realization that grocery store managers now feel compelled to lock up infant formula in glass cases like cigarettes and install extra security cameras above the ice cream freezer, since the regular security measures and cameras apparently aren’t enough.
SHRUGS go to ... the new floor in the large gym at North Lakes Recreation Center. The floor itself is sound, but recently, a worker surveyed scuffs and tears in the crisp regulation lines and the large “PLAY!” logo. The city just reopened the gym with its new floor at the beginning of the year, and it’s already showing wear and tear. That didn’t take long.
HUGS go to ... Guyer junior Evie Goetz for surpassing 1,000 career points in the Lady Wildcats’ win over Keller Central on Tuesday night. The Texas Christian University commit scored 23 points and also eclipsed 500 career rebounds in the victory. Guyer is undefeated in district play and ranked No. 7 in Class 6A.
HUGS go to ... Denton’s Solid Waste Department for its new-ish online tool, the Waste Wizard, which helps residents recycle right. Simply type in the name of what you want to toss and find out whether it’s recyclable and how to do that. If it’s not recyclable, the tool also tells you how to dispose of it responsibly. You can find the tool, along with the department’s annual service calendar in a one-page PDF, at http://bit.ly/waste125.
HUGS go to ... the good folks who appeared in our first-ever Club Book Talk livestream: Jared and Parker Stansel, Donna Gregory and Denton Record-Chronicle Book Talk columnist Dr. Jean Greenlaw. The community book club will announce the next title soon.