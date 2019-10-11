HUGS go to ... the city’s Development Services staff, which this year received a silver award in the “best practice” category from the Texas Chapter of the American Planning Association for its work in overhauling the city’s 17-year-old development code. The new rules officially went into effect Oct. 1.
HUGS go to ... the city of Denton and its electric department, Denton Municipal Electric, for achieving the third-highest score on the Texas Clean Energy Scorecard, a new initiative of the Lone Star chapter of the Sierra Club, which grades major Texas utilities and providers on their clean energy and energy efficiency achievements. Learn more at texascleanenergyscorecard.com.
HUGS go to ... the Justin community, particularly the neighbors of military veteran Richard Cropper, for responding in force to help clean and renovate Cropper’s home. When Cropper expressed to his neighbor that he was drowning in the upkeep for his home, a community effort grew that eventually topped 500 people, who turned out this past weekend to transform the veteran’s home. A handful of people responding to such a need is admirable, but a community-wide effort is incredible and worthy of an embrace.
HUGS go to ... Denton High School graduate Cassidy Hobon, who is one of 10 people in the United States to win a $10,000 scholarship from Walmart and the James Beard Foundation. The prize is given to support aspiring female chefs and chefs of color to pursue careers in food and hospitality. Hobon plans to attend Johnson & Wales University in Denver and hopes to eventually open her own bakery and serve customers with dietary needs.
HUGS go to ... the Denton volleyball team for a 7-0 start to District 8-5A play. The Lady Broncos are close to repeating as district champions for the second straight season. Denton has won seven straight games and is 28-9 overall. The Lady Broncos are also ranked No. 22 in the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 5A poll.
SHRUGS go to … motorists who continue to speed on Hickory Street between Welch and Carroll. The road is rocky at best, and the one-way street sees several drivers heading northbound make an accidental left turn. We understand that you are eager to get home after a long day of class or work, but please slow down.
HUGS go to … the Denton Public Library, which, after receiving a $24,820 grant from the Texas State Library and Archives Commission, will begin archiving a century’s worth of the Denton Record-Chronicle.
HUGS go to … the U.S. Department of Justice for offering the city of Denton a $499,890 grant as part of the National Sexual Assault Kit Initiative to help provide resources to investigate sexual assault cases.