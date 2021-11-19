HUGS go to … Denton County Public Health staff and its Medical Reserve Corps for making COVID-19 vaccinations for the 5- to 11-year-old set a streamlined, easy process. We didn’t hear any crying while we were there the first day the process launched — from kids or parents.
SHRUGS go to … the most hateful and mean-spirited segment of critics opposed to the Denton Public Library’s planned Rainbow StoryTime, whose angry words and veiled threats forced the library to cancel its Saturday event. Largely propelled by outside opportunists such as gubernatorial candidate Don Huffines and the American Family Association — some calls came from as far away as California — these critics were under the mistaken belief the event was to include books about transgender children, a misunderstanding assisted in no small part by some printed materials that incorrectly used the word “transgender” in describing the event. The actual intent of the program was to convey to children the importance of inclusion — accepting that we’re all different in various ways but that we each share the same rights and a common desire for social harmony. It’s a lesson many of those critics could have benefited from — especially those guided by the mistaken perception that taxpayer money should be spent only in cases of universal approval, a gauge that has never before been applied to our governmental purse strings.
But HUGS go to … Amber Briggle, Bobby Mullins and the team at Armadillo Ale Works for working together to salvage Saturday’s story time after the library was forced to cancel it. The event now will be held at the Denton brewery — a private business whose right to conduct its affairs as it sees fit has been traditionally championed by the very protesters now organizing in opposition.
HUGS go to … the University of North Texas’ World Echoes and International Affairs for celebrating global culture and diversity for cultural night this week. The event featured music, dances, food and more from different cultures around the world.
HUGS go to … UNT running back DeAndre Torrey, who continued to secure his status as one of the great players in program history last week when he became just the sixth UNT player to rush for 3,000 career yards. Torrey has been a key player for UNT throughout his tenure with the team and will look to clear the 1,000-yard mark for a season for the first time as a member of the Mean Green on Saturday when UNT faces Florida International in Miami. Congratulations are in order for Torrey, a great player who has represented the school well on and off the field.