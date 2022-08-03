Less than five months after it was first announced that Denton Police Chief Frank Dixon would be moving over to City Hall to be an assistant city manager, and just shy of four years after the search that brought Dixon to Denton, the city has put forward five finalists to replace him as chief.
On the surface, the four men and one woman named as finalists look like solid selections — with over 140 years’ experience in law enforcement between them and state and national accolades too numerous to list.
In other words, the city faces a very tough decision — always a good position to be in — in filling the shoes of a man who, in a short period of time, has helped bring back to the Denton Police Department a calming commitment to accountability and community policing.
As the city moves forward in its selection process, it will be hosting a public meet-and-greet Thursday from 7 to 8 p.m. at the city’s Development Services Building, 401 N. Elm St. This will be both the best and only opportunity city residents will have to ask questions of the candidates in the hopes of narrowing in on the best choice for leading the city’s Police Department.
So what questions should residents ask to help select the best police chief? If we may be so bold, here are 10 suggestions:
How will you work to build trust between the Police Department and the community?
What is your philosophy on the use of deadly force?
How will you instruct officers to interact with the unhoused and mentally ill?
What procedures will you encourage to help de-escalate a dangerous situation?
What will be your priorities in making hires and promoting personnel within the department?
What is your leadership style in interacting with other city officials and departments?
How do you define transparency?
How will you make yourself and the department more accessible to the public and the media?
If approved by voters, will you fully enforce a city ordinance decriminalizing misdemeanor marijuana possession?
How will you continue the direction begun by Chief Dixon in the areas of accountability and community engagement?
In advance of Thursday’s public reception, the city will be conducting all-day interviews of the candidates, consisting of tours and panel interviews involving city and department leadership teams, Police Department staff and community members. If Dixon’s own selection is a gauge, the city then is expected to take a couple of weeks before naming their selection.