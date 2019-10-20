This editorial first appeared in The Lufkin Daily News. Guest editorials don’t necessarily reflect the Denton Record-Chronicle’s opinions.
The long-awaited recording of the meeting between House Speaker Dennis Bonnen and Empower Texans CEO Michael Quinn Sullivan earlier this summer has finally been released.
The content of the hourlong recording verifies Sullivan’s account of their meeting: that Bonnen offered Sullivan’s organization media passes to the House floor, and that he and then-House Republican Caucus Chairman Dustin Burrows offered up 10 Republicans Sullivan’s group could oppose in upcoming March primaries. Two of those GOP legislators on that hit list were Trent Ashby, of Lufkin, and Travis Clardy, of Nacogdoches.
Bonnen should resign his House seat now that the recording has been made public. That would be the appropriate course of action, but we won’t hold our breath that it actually will happen. A more likely scenario is the 149 other lawmakers in the state House don’t reelect him as speaker.
After exchanging pleasantries on the recording, Bonnen, an Angleton Republican, said he would give Empower Texans media credentials in exchange for financial help defeating a group of fellow Republicans in the 2020 primary and repeatedly urged Sullivan to spend money against a list of incumbents he said Burrows would provide.
“If you need some primaries to fight in, I will leave, and Dustin will tell you some that we would love if you fought in, not that you need our permission,’’ Bonnen said. “What I would love to be able to do, candidly, is kind of have — I don’t want to say an agreement — but have an understanding.”
Bonnen denied Sullivan’s allegations about the meeting at first but apologized after learning about the recording. There was no apology on Tuesday, but Bonnen said the recording proves no crime was committed: “I have repeatedly called for the recording to be released because it will be immediately clear that no laws were broken. This was nothing more than a political discussion — the problem is that I had it with that guy.”
Maybe.
But Bonnen also offered Sullivan use of his family’s vacation home in New Mexico. “This isn’t a hollow offer. My in-laws have had a house for 50 years in Red River,” Bonnen said. “If you need a night out.”
That’s an offer friends would make to each other. It’s not one a politician would make to a longtime political opponent. Whether or not that constitutes a crime will be left to prosecutors and grand juries.
The timing of Sullivan’s decision to release the tape isn’t terribly surprising. The House Republican Caucus’ annual retreat started this past week. That meeting at an Austin country club likely will feature golf, small group meetings and some candid political discussions.
Sometime during the weekend, Bonnen’s plan for plotting against moderate Republicans he believes are blocking a more conservative agenda will come up. Caucus rules, which were publicly supported by Bonnen and Burrows, prevent any member of the group for campaigning against incumbent Republicans.
There are two other potential sticking points in the recording.
Bonnen’s expletive-laden and disparaging remarks about multiple Democrats — especially if his fellow GOP legislators see that as a stumbling block to a continued good working relationship with moderate Democrats in the House. Bonnen called one House Democrat “vile” and said another made his “skin crawl.”
His thoughts on local government, because the Republicans who made the hit list were among the opponents of failed legislation to stop those governments from hiring lobbyists. “My goal is for this to be the worst session in the history of the Legislature for cities and counties.”