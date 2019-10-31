Mother Nature must be a big fan of the Mean Green. How else can you explain the perfect weather that lies ahead for the University of North Texas’ annual homecoming festivities?
By the time of the bonfire tonight at 8 p.m., the skies should be clear and the temps in the mid- to upper 40s. Perfect weather for the fireworks and performances that precede the bonfire — a spectacle all Denton residents should experience at some point.
But the bonfire is just the candle on the icing on the cake. The whole weekend is chock full of fun for the whole family — guaranteed to lift your spirits and a credit to the hard work and long hours put in by UNT’s students and organizers.
Oh, and there also is a game on Saturday. And the crisp, clear weather will hold through Sunday.
On Saturday, the Homecoming Parade, as usual, will begin at 9:30 a.m. (get up early in order to find the best parking) along West Highland between North Texas Boulevard and Avenue C. Paradegoers will follow the same path we know and love — north on South Welch and then right on West Hickory, to North Locust, west on West Oak and back down Welch.
After the parade and before the 2:30 p.m. game with the University of Texas at El Paso is the awards ceremony for the homecoming court at 2 p.m. on the hill at Apogee. (More information on the homecoming festivities can be found at https://studentaffairs.unt.edu/homecoming.)
Altogether, a weekend of activities you cannot miss — and one of the best benefits of living in the vibrant college town of Denton. We encourage everyone to show out, sporting your best Mean Green sweatshirts and jackets, and support the home team.