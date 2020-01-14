The Christmas trees have all been hauled to the curb (right?) and the decorations unstrung, ushering out the holiday season and ushering in one of the most critical and busiest election seasons in recent memory.
In just more than two weeks, the first key milestone in the long 2020 presidential election cycle occurs, with the Iowa caucuses helping to narrow and define the true contenders for the Democratic nomination while Republican voters will signal support or concern for the incumbent president.
Just four short weeks later, Super Tuesday will largely decide which candidates move on and which head home, as Texas and 13 other states hold primaries — among the earliest and most pivotal Super Tuesdays ever.
In Denton County, the stakes are no less significant, as close to three dozen races will appear across all ballots, depending on where you live and which party’s primary you vote in, including county sheriff, county commissioners for Precincts 1 and 3, U.S. Senate and U.S. House.
With the clock already ticking down to that fateful day, the Denton Record-Chronicle is quickly becoming election central, with a calendar of important election dates running regularly in print and online and our first election profiles scheduled to roll out by month’s end.
At the same time, the space on this Opinion page will be largely devoted in the coming weeks to sharing the platforms and priorities of candidates appearing on Denton County ballots, through essays written by the candidates themselves in a direct appeal to you, the voter. Candidates interested in submitting a 500-word essay can send it via email to drc@dentonrc.com or mail it to the Denton Record-Chronicle at: Letters to the editor, P.O. Box 369, Denton, TX 76202. All essays must be received by 5 p.m. Feb. 28.
Supporters also can submit a paid endorsement letter via an online form found at DentonRC.com/opinion. These endorsement letters also will be accepted until 5 p.m. Feb. 28 and should explain why a particular candidate is most qualified. Personal or party attacks will not be permitted. The letters will publish on Tuesdays and Saturdays and will appear adjacent to the Opinion page.
All of this is to say that there’s little time remaining to shake off the holiday hangovers and begin paying serious attention to the content being published, the appeals being made and the developments that will impact you in every imaginable way, from your pocketbook to your patience. All of the information produced will accomplish little if you do not also devote the time toward thoughtful consumption.
The first opportunity to demonstrate that commitment is now. Two weeks and five days remain before the cutoff for registering to vote in the March 3 primaries (Feb. 3).