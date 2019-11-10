There are few windows more revealing about a community or country than its elections.
What is most valued? What is most feared? How do the people see themselves, and what do they hope to become? The answers to these questions often are found at the ballot box.
The 2016 presidential election revealed a divided and angry nation — the anger from which has yet to subside. All indications so far point to a similar self-portrait for next year’s elections, with even sharper divides opening between the varying camps.
And then there’s this past Tuesday’s constitutional amendment and bonds election, which in Denton County brought out 50,758 of the county’s 512,427 registered voters for a turnout of 9.9%. What was revealed in the ballot results here, in which all but one of the state amendments were approved, along with all but one of the city of Denton’s bond propositions?
For one, though only 1 in 10 registered voters cast a vote, the motivation to sound off on these ballot measures was far greater than in the 2017 amendment and bonds election, when the turnout was only 4.4%. That 2017 election was highlighted by propositions governing how sports teams conduct raffles, how credit unions award prizes and a number of Denton City Charter amendments establishing council residency requirements and the city’s ethics ordinance. Denton County clearly cares more as a whole about how taxpayer money is spent and generated than it does the intricacies of how it is governed.
On just the state amendments put before voters on Tuesday, the one that generated the most enthusiasm among county voters, with the most total votes cast at 50,333, was Proposition 4 — not a shocker, with this being the amendment that prohibited a state income tax. Again, the county is passionate about how taxpayer money is generated — at least those who voted are.
But the item that generated the most votes in favor of its passage — 47,986 — was Proposition 10, the amendment that governed the transfer of law enforcement animals to qualified caretakers in certain circumstances. This also is not a shocker, with readership trends and analytics demonstrating a strong interest in law enforcement and crime — and of course, animals, particularly dogs, always have our support and concern.
The state item that garnered the most votes in opposition — with 32,235 against — was Proposition 1, which would have permitted a person to hold more than one office as a municipal judge at the same time. This vote probably reflected confusion with the ballot language, with the measure intending to bring equity in how appointed judges are governed versus elected. The ballot measure had, after all, received unanimous support from Democrats and Republicans in the Legislature.
With the Denton ballot measures, much was revealed in how the votes stacked up, with the measure that generated the most interest also being the one that saw the most votes in opposition — Proposition D, which would have allocated $619,000 toward public art. Not only were the concerns that voters would not turn over the ballot to vote on the measure unfounded, all indications are that many voters immediately turned over their ballot to vote against the proposition.
Of the 10,328 votes cast in the Proposition D contest, 5,320 were in opposition. In addition to garnering the most total votes among the Denton ballot measures, Proposition D also generated the most early votes at 4,841 and the most early votes in opposition at 2,572. The proposition was clearly a hot-button issue for voters, with the majority of opposition coming from the outskirts of the city, particularly Robson Ranch.
The defeat of a ballot measure intended to support the arts is a bitter pill to swallow for a city that often markets and defines itself as an artistic haven. But once again, the county as a whole has historically shown great concern for how taxpayer money is spent.
“We say we’re an arts community, but many people don’t ascribe a value to that,” said Pat Smith, who chaired the citizens committee that reviewed and recommended the bond package, after the election results were announced on Prop D. “We need to put our money where our mouth is, even if it’s just a little money.”
Now, of course in a city where so many roads are under construction or needing repairs, much of what we talk about centers on the quality of our commutes and the needed shortcuts and detours. In Tuesday’s elections, voters did put their money where their mouths are, with Proposition A — which allocates $154 million toward road improvements — generating the most votes in favor, at 7,704.
So what do we know about ourselves following Tuesday’s election? Overall, one of our biggest concerns still is about how we spend and generate taxpayer money. We also value quality roads, lawfulness and animals, particularly dogs. And though we portend to be an arts community, those more concerned about tightening our purse strings have shown the most hustle.
And should you not see yourself in the reflection revealed, the correction is an easy one — vote.