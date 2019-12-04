During Monday’s joint meeting with the City Council, the Denton school district took a step in the right direction by proposing the addition of three more school resource officers to boost security at its largest high schools. The district also did not go far enough.
If approved by the City Council, the additional officers will be assigned to Denton, Guyer and Ryan high schools, bringing each campus’s total to two full-time officers. With the hires, the district would have at least one officer in each of its four high schools and eight middle schools, with the Denton Police Department providing the officers for the three high schools and three middle schools within the city limits. The school district contracts with neighboring police departments for schools outside the city limits.
The need for boosted security at county schools was demonstrated most dramatically in October when two dozen or so students were arrested and charged in connection with a series of brawls at Braswell High School that bloodied a teacher’s nose and sent at least one student to the hospital.
School resource officers, or SROs, play a critical role in ensuring the safety of our schoolchildren, both from themselves — as demonstrated at Braswell — and from outside threats. According to the National Association of School Resource Officers, SROs help secure safe learning environments by “providing valuable resources to school staff members, fostering positive relationships with youth, developing strategies to resolve problems affecting youth and protecting all students so that they can reach their fullest potentials.”
But even with the additional hires proposed by Denton ISD — and in spite of the recognized importance of making our schools more secure — the district still will have more schools without SROs than those with them.
Yes, the district has at least one full-time officer assigned to its high schools and middle schools, but there are no full-time officers assigned to the district’s 24 elementary schools. Currently, officers are dispatched from the other schools to the elementary schools as needed, on a case-by-case basis.
The NASRO recommends nationally that every school have at least one SRO, with the full number per school depending on such factors as campus size, school climate and location.
So why, with so much attention paid statewide and nationally to improving the security of our schools, would Denton ISD not seek to have an SRO in every school? Primarily, the answer comes down to cost.
Under the district’s SRO program, officers remain employed by the police departments, but Denton ISD pays part of their salary and benefits. The arrangement proposed Monday calls for Denton ISD to pay the full cost of the additional officers’ salaries and benefits — a significant uptick from the district’s prior arrangement with the city in which the district pays half of the salary and benefits of the other six officers provided by Denton.
For the 2020-21 school year, the district’s expense for the nine Denton officers would exceed $800,000. And that’s only for the officers provided by the Denton Police Department.
With 36 schools to secure, the total expense for having an SRO in every school would top out in the millions. But when you consider the unimaginable cost should tragedy occur at any school not protected by an SRO, the price of excusing this obvious security gap is untenable.
So how would Denton ISD come up with the necessary funding to fully secure its schools with SROs? Other districts in the state have turned to grants and additional taxing to foot the bill — but with the governor’s recent proposals for improving school safety, unveiled in August, it’s clear the state also needs to step up.
Gov. Greg Abbott, in his proposals, notes that recently passed legislation should help secure schools. Senate Bill 11 requires that district safety and security committees consult with local law enforcement agencies on methods to increase law enforcement presence near district campuses. Senate Bill 1707 allows districts and law enforcement agencies to create a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to provide school resource officers.
But there is no mention of the funding necessary to achieve these goals. That must change.
With the need for improving school safety never more apparent, now is the time for state and local governments to work together in securing the money needed to close the security gaps at all of our schools.
We cannot afford to wait any longer.