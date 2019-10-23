This editorial first appeared in the San Antonio Express-News. Guest editorials don’t necessarily reflect the Denton Record-Chronicle’s opinions.
Disgraced Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen has finally announced he won’t seek reelection, giving up his position of power.
This should bring to a close a long-running soap opera that left Texas (and Republicans) mired in scandal for months. Bonnen’s June conversation at the Capitol with a conservative activist, secretly recorded and released publicly last week, was so incendiary it was disqualifying.
Bonnen’s cynical targeting of his fellow Republicans, coupled with his crude insults of Democrats, left no political choice. Last week, the GOP caucus went just about as far as it could out of session, releasing a statement saying members “condemn in the strongest possible terms the offensive language used and statements made.”
And in the days that followed, more and more lawmakers called on Bonnen to step down. In an earlier version of this editorial, so did we. Bonnen could not continue to serve as house speaker not merely because he lost the trust of his fellow lawmakers. Above all, he had to give up his position of power because he betrayed the Texas residents he was elected to represent.
In the recording, Bonnen is heard offering media credentials to Empower Texans CEO Michael Quinn Sullivan in exchange for the activist’s targeting of 10 GOP members of the House. After Bonnen left the room, state Rep. Dustin Burrows named the targets. They were all moderate Republicans, but they also shared a more specific trait: All 10 had just voted against Senate Bill 29.
Known as the “taxpayer-funded lobbying” bill, the failed measure would have prevented the largest cities and counties in Texas from paying lobbyists to advocate for them at the Capitol. It was also a reflection of the extreme animus that has risen among the far-right in Texas toward its urban residents, who constituted more than 80% of the state’s population in 2010 — a share that has only ballooned as people flock to the state’s urban centers.
Immediately after mentioning his desire to pass the bill in the next session, Bonnen is heard saying: “Any mayor, county judge that was dumbass enough to come meet with me, I told them with great clarity, my goal is for this to be the worst session in the history of the Legislature for cities and counties.”
“I hope the next session’s even worse,” says Burrows, who represents a district that encompasses Lubbock, a city of more than 250,000 residents.
“And I’m all for that,” Bonnen adds.
Later, Burrows says, “Taxpayer funded lobby is the benchmark for next session.” He also says: “We hate cities and counties.”
Proponents of the taxpayer-funded lobbying bill frame it as an effort to protect residents from higher property taxes. But that’s a narrow reference to Senate Bill 2, a measure that lawmakers passed this year over the objections of cities and counties that limits how much more in property taxes the entities can collect without voter approval.
The reality is that large cities track hundreds of bills at the Capitol each session. San Antonio tracked 1,600 pieces of legislation last session alone. In fiscal year 2019, the city spent about $300,000 on four lobbying firms to advance its interests in Austin, which included funding infrastructure for area military bases and fighting attempts to undo a local ordinance that regulates short-term rentals such as Airbnb.
The city also tried to stop Senate Bill 1152, which eliminated a major fee paid by telecom companies that use public land for cable and telephone services. A look at the Texas Ethics Commission’s list of registered lobbyists shows a virtual army of advocates who argued on behalf of the telecommunications industry last session.
Despite the city’s lobbyists working to counter the bill, it easily passed. The loss of those fees will likely cost the city $7.3 million in general fund revenues in the next fiscal year.
Already, the playing field at the Capitol is far from level. Undercutting the ability of cities and counties to advocate on their own behalf would tilt it even more. And contrary to the rhetoric about property taxes, the losers often would be Texas residents who care about a diverse set of issues.
Nonetheless, Bonnen and Burrows seem to have considered an assault on local control an end unto itself, as evidenced by their appalling conversation with Sullivan.
For that reason alone, Bonnen could not seek reelection.