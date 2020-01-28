This editorial first appeared in the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Guest editorials don’t necessarily reflect the Denton Record-Chronicle’s opinions.
You’ve probably heard that it’s an election year.
What you may not know is that if you want to participate in the first round and you’re not already registered to vote, you’ve got a deadline coming up fast.
Sure, it seems like the big election, in November, is a lifetime away. But Monday is the last day to register if you want to cast a ballot in the first step for those contests, the March 3 Republican and Democratic primaries.
Those elections will determine who’s on the fall ballot for some county positions, the Legislature and Congress. Oh, and Texas is a player in the ongoing fight for the Democratic presidential nomination.
Even if you aren’t jazzed about the primaries, consider registering now to make sure you’re set for the fall. After all, local elections will be held in May, too. And if you’re an occasional voter, showing up for presidential elections and maybe midterms, you’ll find a lot has changed in the county. A practice run wouldn’t hurt.
Here’s what you need to do to get registered:
First, check to see if you are registered. (The state has a handy tool, found at http://bit.ly/TEXvote, but you also can use Denton County’s voter lookup at http://bit.ly/Dentonvote.)
If you’ve moved recently, your voter registration may not have followed you. For moves within the county, you can change your information online. If you moved from one county to another, you’ll need to register anew.
Texas, regrettably, isn’t a state that allows online registration. But you can download and fill out the form and mail it to your county elections office, postmarked no later than Monday. (For Denton County, the address is: Elections Administrator Frank Phillips, P.O. Box 1720 Denton, TX 76202.)
Early voting starts Feb. 18, and county officials strongly suggest you vote early if possible.
Texas has already topped 16 million registered voters for the first time, thanks to continued population growth and political groups’ efforts to improve turnout in the state.
So if you wait until Election Day, expect a long line. And if you want to be prepared for November, when millions will turn out to vote, take advantage of this opportunity to make sure you’re registered and know the drill.