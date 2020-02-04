Texans are fond of lauding their love-hate relationship with the weather — even when it’s love in the morning, hate by afternoon and back to love by sundown. It’s become a familiar equation.
But with the latest forecasts calling for sleet and snow for much of Denton County this morning, one area in which we still cannot profess much familiarity is how to drive in such wintry extremes.
Luckily, a number of good tips can be found for helping us prepare for winter storms and then navigating through them. Here are some suggestions offered by AAA Texas:
Preparing your vehicle for driving in bad weather
Clear all snow and ice from the vehicle’s windows, roof, hood, trunk lid and any other covered areas.
Use an ice scraper to remove snow and ice from your windshield and all windows, including side and rear windows.
Keep your car’s windshield and rear-window defrosters in good working condition.
Keep your windshield wiper blades fresh. Many drivers change them every six months, especially before driving in bad weather.
On the road
Make sure your headlights are on. In fact, it is a good idea to turn on your headlights any time you drive, because you will increase your visibility in any conditions.
Reduce your speed and leave plenty of room to stop. You should allow at least three times more space than usual between you and the vehicle in front of you.
Brake gently to avoid skidding.
Do not use cruise control on any wet, snow-covered or icy roads.
Be aware of possible icy roads. Be especially careful on bridges and overpasses, which freeze sooner than roads.
Know when to brake, when to steer
Some driving situations require abrupt action to avoid a crash or collision, and in winter conditions the decision to steer or brake can have very different outcomes. When traveling more than 25 mph, AAA Texas recommends steering over braking to avoid a collision in winter-like conditions, as less distance is required to steer around an object than to brake to a stop. In slick conditions, sudden braking can lead to loss of vehicle control.
However, sometimes steering is not an option. Braking on slippery surfaces requires you to look further ahead and increase following and stopping distances. Plan stopping distances as early as possible and always look 20-30 seconds ahead of your vehicle to ensure you have time and space to stop safely.
Stay in control through a skid
Even careful and experienced drivers can skid on slippery surfaces. When a vehicle begins to skid, it’s important not to panic and follow these basic steps:
Continue to look and steer in the direction you want the car to go.
Avoid slamming on the brakes as this will further upset the vehicle’s balance and make it harder to control.
Now, of course with Texas weather so famously unpredictable, it is not out of the realm of reason to wake this morning and discover just the wet stuff and none of the white stuff. But count us blessed — many of the same suggestions will still apply.