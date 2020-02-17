All indications are that for the first time in decades, Texas is poised to be a big difference maker in the upcoming primary elections – the state will be part of the pivotal Super Tuesday showdown in two weeks, with a number of competitive races down ballot.
Election enthusiasm has even extended to Denton County, where as of last week, more than 14,000 new voter registrations had flooded in between the November 2019 elections and the cutoff for the March 3 primaries.
But as is so often the case with unbridled enthusiasm and hype, without the follow-through the setup is left wanting. As hopeful as it is to have 14,000 voters added to the rolls for such a critical election, if recent trends hold, we can expect a little more than 4,200 to follow through in casting a ballot.
As the fates would have it, however, today presents the best opportunity to ensure the pudding produces the proof by pressing enthusiasm into action — and voting early.
Starting today, over the next 11 days Denton County voters will be able to cast their ballots early, beating the lines and the mad rush of Election Day, in both the Democratic and Republican primaries. And not only will voters taking advantage of the early voting period be able to avoid most of the long lines, they also will have the convenience of voting at the locations closest to their home or work.
The county Elections Administration office has set up 42 locations throughout the county for registered voters to cast their ballots over the next 11 days. Unlike on Election Day, where you have to vote in the polling location assigned to your registered precinct and preferred party affiliation, voters casting ballots early can do so in any of the 42 locations.
And while there may be some cons to voting early — primarily regarding the viability of the presidential hopefuls — the pros are far more numerous in ensuring your vote will be tallied and not misplaced amid the workday hub bub of Tuesday, March 3.
Early voting begins at 8 a.m. today and runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day through Friday. Polling locations reopen Saturday for extended hours from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and for abbreviated hours from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Polling locations then will remain open for extended hours, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., during the second week of early voting, Feb. 24-28.
For more information, including a map of early voting locations and a sample ballot, go to votedenton.com and choose “Early Voting Information.”