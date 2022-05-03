“DRC is pathetic with this trash.”
“Shame on you, DRC, for your clickbait title.”
“Is this approved by the DRC?”
“[DRC] looks like y’all skipped the journalism and studied at a clown college.”
These are but a small sampling of the comments left Monday on the guest essay by Adam Briggle posted to the Denton Record-Chronicle‘s Facebook page. They are all emblematic of the response often seen whenever this newspaper publishes a submission that’s perhaps provocative or even controversial in its stances — and they all betray a misunderstanding of the differences between opinion and news, and the responsibility of the newspaper in publishing both.
As publications such as the Record-Chronicle have moved more from printed pages to digital presentations, it seems the ability readers had to discern a news article from an opinion piece, developed from years of turning from one page to the next, has been eroded. And as that ability has disappeared, along with the ink smudges on your fingers, what often has appeared instead has been an irresistible instinct to blame the newspaper anytime an opinion piece sparks disagreement or even anger.
Not only is that anger misdirected, but if you aren’t left red-faced every other day, then the newspaper is not doing its job. A balanced selection of essays and cartoons doesn’t mean you should expect a middle-of-the-road, emotionless experience — it means you should expect to both agree with and disagree with items you discover.
On any given day, on your Opinion page (either in the e-Edition or at dentonrc.com/opinion) you can expect to find a right- or left-leaning opinion essay or column paired with a cartoon that leans in the opposite direction, along with locally submitted letters to the editor or guest essays and editorials. The next day, the essays or columns will lean in the opposite direction, same as the cartoon, and so on.
When it comes to locally written guest essays, we have some authors who contribute more regularly — such as is the case today — and some, like Briggle, who contribute only when the motivation strikes, usually because of some news event, trend or development. But in all local submissions, unlike with published news articles, the Record-Chronicle is never involved in the selection or assignment of topics or arguments.
We only know of a local submission’s stance once we have received it via email or snail mail, and our only involvement is in weighing its suitability for publication. And unless the letter or essay is filled with profanity or calls to violence or presents inaccurate or hate-filled information, chances are it will be published.
This is why we say it is your Opinion page — items are not rejected because they don’t jibe with the perceived point of view of the newspaper. But instead, we believe you and your neighbors have a right to have your voice heard on issues that impact our community — just as you have the right to either embrace or reject the perspective shared by those local authors.
Take, for instance, the guest essay submitted by Adam Briggle that inspired the blowback shared above: That submission was published not because it expressed a point of view shared by the newspaper; it was shared because the newspaper approved of the author’s right to free speech and of his right to have his voice heard among the open dialogue facilitated through this newspaper’s Opinion page.
The essay, and its headline, was provocative by design. If you disagreed with its message, the more productive response would be to submit an essay or letter that presents your perspective as clearly as Briggle’s.
Because, after all, having all of our community’s voices included in a productive and free-flowing discussion is not just responsible journalism — it’s balance and accuracy in action.