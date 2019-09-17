The statistics, while presented as favorable, are startling nonetheless: According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, there were 1,458 overdose deaths in 2017 involving opioids in Texas — or 5.1 deaths per 100,000 people, compared with the national rate of 14.6 deaths per 100,000.
A closer look at the numbers, though, reveals the indiscrimination of this growing epidemic, with the federal agency reporting that the highest number of state opioid deaths in 2017 — 646 — involved prescription drugs.
Denton County unfortunately has seen firsthand the impact of overdoses involving prescription opioids, heroin and fentanyl. Just last month, mothers, fathers, siblings and friends of those lost to opioids gathered at the south lawn of the Courthouse on the Square to commemorate the second North Texas Overdose Awareness Day. Speakers and attendees discussed the scourge of addiction and its toll locally — at the time it was reported that emergency services had responded to 126 overdose-related calls so far this year.
As well, much of the discussion and interaction centered on Narcan, the opioid overdose-stabilizing drug. Last year, when the first Overdose Awareness Day was organized locally, the family leading the local efforts was also overseeing efforts to donate Narcan to every high school nurse’s office in Denton ISD.
Now, Narcan is on hand, if ever needed, in our schools, at the courthouse and — as of this month — carried by every uniformed patrolman, traffic officer, detective, school resource officer, community resource officer and parking enforcement officer with the Denton Police Department. We are, if anything, a caring and responsive community.
The local response to the opioid crisis is not limited to those in blue or those most intimately impacted. Our area hospitals also are leading efforts to reduce access to the medications by writing fewer prescriptions. As reported in July, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton has used 46% fewer opioid doses in the emergency room since June 2018 and has written 54% fewer prescriptions for home use. At Medical City hospitals throughout North Texas, emergency departments have reduced opioid use by around 21%.
More recently, Medical City Denton has installed as part of the hospital network’s “Crush the Crisis” initiative a receptacle in the front lobby for collecting opioids and other legal prescription drugs. Installed on the first of June, the bin already has been emptied twice, hospital officials say. Anyone in the community can drop off unwanted prescriptions, at any time of the year, in the bins. The receptacle cannot accept needles, syringes, lancets, inhalers or liquids.
In total, more than 70,000 people died of drug overdoses in the United States in 2017, according to numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — with more than 67% of those deaths attributed to opioids. Among those numbers are members of our Denton community — our friends, neighbors and family members.
Tackling such a crisis is going to require a comprehensive, communitywide effort. The fact so many of us already have rallied to the cause is a hopeful sign of continued progress.