Quarrels over race and immigration began with Cain’s fears and extended to early Texas. One hundred and eighty-five years ago, Gen. Antonio López de Santa Anna executed 342 Texan prisoners at Goliad and slaughtered perhaps 200 more colonists and illegal immigrants at the Alamo. Inclusivity and tolerance were alien to him. Craving to cancel opposition, his troops chased terrified settlers in the Runaway Scrape.
However, excesses invite their own undoing. Santa Anna boxed himself into a weak defensive position near San Jacinto. His exhausted troops dug earthworks all night. As they slept the next afternoon, Sam Houston attacked and captured the oppressor. The once haughty conqueror learned little, losing the Mexican War 11 years later, which surrendered much of the southwestern United States. The Republic of Texas never gained financial stability, so it accepted annexation into the U.S. despite the objections of an Illinois congressman who would later lead a war started over the extension of slavery into the former Mexican territory.
No newspaper column can resolve the Alamo controversies, which first came to my attention as a clerk-typist at the Barker Texas History Center at The University of Texas at Austin. Once I had the privilege of photocopying a letter by William Travis from the Alamo. Other pleasures included meeting notable Texas historians and the novelist James Michener. During those calmer days, well-read advocates debated each other without resorting to tribalism or silencing opponents.
One resource for better understanding a period comes from quality historical fiction, which allows a novelist to flesh out conduct beyond the restrictions of documentation essential for history and biography. Texas produced such a writer sympathetic to the contending parties, balancing the good and the evil on each side. Elmer Kelton, who earned seven Spur Awards for Best Western Novel, crafted authentic tales from 1819 until the 1980s.
Kelton’s five novels about the Texas Revolution portray shortcomings among all the parties. Spanish citizens, terrified by raiding Comanches, welcomed the Anglos, mostly Scotch-Irish, to substitute as carnage for the annual raids. However, those rugged frontiersmen repulsed, even pursued, the tribes.
Stephen Austin’s colonists began honorably, following Spanish and Mexican laws. However, bureaucratic incompetence in Mexico City left a porous border thinly guarded by substandard, seldom paid troops, thus scarcely slowing the flood of emigrants eager for abundant land. Our history would be quite different if Mexico controlled its borders. What inferences about our own borders might we draw?
Kelton reminds us that the Spanish/Mexican colonists were not of one mind about the Anglo influx. Some racists despised the Americanos, some Anglos hated darker skin, and Comanches detested intruders. However, decent individuals respected differences and made friends. Some Hispanics died at the Alamo, and others such as Juan Seguín fought under Houston. In short, early Texans reflect complex motives and conduct, much as other periods do when represented fairly rather than simplistically caricatured by the 1619 Project or by Creative Race Theory.
Despite virus anxieties and an unprepared grid, we face challenges less daunting than the Texas Revolution.