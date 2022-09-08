This editorial was first published in Bloomberg Opinion. Guest editorials don’t necessarily reflect the Denton Record-Chronicle’s opinions.

The world is parched. In California, a record heat wave has exacerbated the western U.S.’s worst drought in centuries. Water levels in Europe’s Rhine River have been so low that at times over recent weeks this vital European waterway has been all but impassable to shipping. Asia’s longest river, the Yangtze, has struggled to feed farms and hydroelectric stations. Crops have wilted in the heat from India to the American Midwest.

