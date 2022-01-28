Did you hear about the man who recently got a heart transplant and the donor was a pig? This is big news in the world of medicine. For many years it has been the dream of transplant surgeons to have animals handy with patent organs that they could harvest as needed. But it’s been only a dream — until now.
There are many human organs that can be transplanted from one person to another. While kidneys are the most common, many other organs, tissues and body parts are transplanted on a daily basis with great success. The heart, liver, pancreas, kidneys, bone marrow, corneas and even stool from the lower intestine can be transplanted from one person to another. Sadly, most of the donors are people who no longer need their organs because they have passed away. As the saying goes “Don’t take your organs to heaven — heaven knows we need them here!”
Every day in the U.S. we have about 17 people die waiting for a kidney transplant. They have been through a long, complicated workup in order to become eligible for a transplant and have been put on the wait list. It takes several years for some of them. What keeps them from getting a transplant? There are not enough donors.
Organizations such as the American Kidney Fund, the American Heart Association and others campaign fervently to get Americans to sign up to be organ donors. The problem is that people just won’t do it, and I swear I don’t know why.
Perhaps one of the reasons is misinformation. For instance, there is a vicious rumor going around that emergency room doctors look at patients’ information to see if they are donors. If they are, then doctors will let patients die so they can harvest their organs. That rumor belongs in the same category as the one that there is a microchip in the COVID-19 vaccine and the government will control us if we get vaccinated.
Whatever the reason, there are very few people willing to donate their organs after they die. As a result, others will die while a life-restoring organ gets buried with the original owner.
Enter the humble pig. While it may be embarrassing, the insides of humans and the insides of pigs are quite similar. Doctors have been using pork heparin for many years. So pigs could become very important for other things besides bacon.
Oh, doctors tried using other animals, but animal rights advocates had a fit when they learned doctors experimented with dogs in pancreas transplants. For some reason, people don’t appear quite as concerned about pigs.
Well, I used to raise pigs when I was in the National FFA Organization. Yes sir, I was in the Burbank High School Chapter of the Future Farmers of America in San Antonio. I could talk for hours about Duroc pigs.
So I thought I would mention something to the good people of our city. First, pork is the most commonly eaten meat in the world. There are plenty of pigs around. Not as many as dogs, of course, but few people call pigs a member of the family, so we should have plenty of pigs if necessary.
Second, there are lots of people in our fair city awaiting an organ transplant. So what on earth keeps people from being organ donors? I am. Are you?