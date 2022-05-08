This editorial was first published in The Dallas Morning News. Guest editorials don’t necessarily reflect the Denton Record-Chronicle’s opinions.
This week, untold thousands of Texas public school students will wake up with a knot of stress and some lost sleep. It will be nothing compared to what their teachers and principals are feeling.
Across the state, it is time for the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness, better known to us all as the STAAR.
For many third, fifth and eighth graders, it’s a week with a No. 2 pencil and an extra dose of worry.
It shouldn’t be this way, but the STAAR has become one of the few areas of agreement in the contentious world of Texas education. Nobody’s happy.
The focus, though, should not be on the test itself, at least not entirely. The focus, instead, should be on the way too many teachers and administrators give the test outsized control of what happens in the classroom.
Anyone who has watched kindergartners bent over multiple choice worksheets has a clear picture of the dystopian consequences of STAAR “prep.”
Not that we are blaming teachers for trying to get their students ready for a test that actually carries no consequences for K-8 students and limited consequences for high schoolers. The test does, in fact, carry burdensome consequences for teachers, principals and schools that underperform.
Human nature is such that when administrators worry, teachers worry. And when teachers worry, students worry. There is likely no changing that.
For that reason, we support the Texas Education Agency’s redesign of the STAAR to make test prep look more like what classroom instruction looks like. That means more writing exercises and more critical thinking work that can be applied directly to the annual assessment of learning.
We need to test our students. We need to understand how they are progressing through school and where we are failing and where we are succeeding. What we don’t need is a testing situation that is so stressful for students it becomes a social burden and a political target.
So the right solution is to make the test look more like good classroom instruction so that teachers who are preparing kids to take the test are using the best instructional methods. Filling out bubbles from a worksheet downloaded from the internet is not the best instruction method, but we are kidding ourselves if we don’t believe that happens all across Texas throughout the school year.
The redesigned STAAR will be more expensive to grade, and we would not be surprised if many students found it more challenging. That’s a fine trade so long as the instruction that goes into preparing students for the STAAR is better instruction.
Teaching to the test has long been a criticism. But if the test was more aligned to better teaching, it could help everyone involved.