Let’s be clear about something. An act is illegal, not a person.
If a man robs a bank you don’t call him an illegal. And people who enter this country illegally are not themselves illegal, but they have committed an illegal act. It is high time that we Americans recognize that the phrase “illegal alien” is as offensive and vulgar as the n-word.
I am a native Texan, a veteran, and a natural-born American citizen. My forebears have been in South Texas for over 300 years. We are not immigrants, so I am not defending my family. But I am calling for common decency when I say that we need to stop insulting these poor people who come to our country out of desperation. They are human beings, for goodness sake!
We are a nation of immigrants. If you pride yourself in being an American, but are not a Native American, then it’s very likely your forebears came here poor, sick, uneducated, unskilled and desperate — like today’s immigrants. So let’s stop looking down on people who are exactly like our own forefathers.
Mind you, I am against open borders. I am also against people coming here illegally. They need to enter this country with all their paperwork in hand, standing proud and tall. All I am asking is that we follow an age-old truth that says “Love thy neighbor as thyself.” This truth does not say love only your white neighbors or love only those who do not break the law. It says love your neighbor, period.
Of late, we have a man named Don Huffines who wants to be our governor. One of his campaign slogans is “Stop giving illegals our money.” This has to be the epitome of racism.
He believes people enter the USA from Latin America without going through proper channels, and upon arrival, they get public assistance and then taxpayers support them. Is there a nice way to call this man stupid?
Just in case you did not know, it is impossible for people to receive public assistance unless they are citizens or legal residents. I checked at the food stamp program, the housing authority, WIC and Social Security — and all of them require proof of citizenship or legal status for services: all of them.
The only possible way a person here illegally can receive assistance is to have a baby in this country. That baby is a US citizen and is entitled to services. Because babies cannot manage their own care, the public assistance is given to the mother. The intent is to help the baby, not her. I don’t like it either, but that’s our law.
In order to change this undesirable situation, we would need to redefine how people become citizens. Right now if you’re born in this country, you are a citizen. Huffines would have to change the U.S. Constitution in order to stop helping those infant citizens.
He cannot do that.
Nor can he do most of the things he claims he will do if elected. But he has already done one thing many people thought impossible: He has made Greg Abbott look like a good candidate.