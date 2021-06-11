Dolores Vann moved into her historic Oak Street home in 1967 after her husband, Don, summoned the courage to make an offer on the home. He didn’t know Dolores had been parking near the house to admire it for months.
When the Vanns bought their house, preservation wasn’t really a topic. Americans didn’t think about historic preservation until Lady Bird Johnson galvanized Washington, D.C., to beautify the city and respect the buildings shaping it. Lady Bird’s efforts led to the U.S. Park Service National Register of Historic places.
Dolores May Vann was born in Honey Grove, Texas. After her mother died when she was 2, she grew up in a series of homes. The high school salutatorian completed a degree at Texas Christian University in a time when women rarely worked outside the home. She met fellow graduate student Jerry Don Vann. They married in 1958. If anyone ever writes an anthology of great marriages, the Vanns’ 63-year marriage will be mentioned.
When Denton city planners talked about demolishing Oak Street to build a strip shopping mall, Vann flew into action. She was a proud fifth-generation Texas-strong woman who would not be defeated. Between 1970 and 1976, she tirelessly made breakfast and lunch presentations to men’s and women’s civic organizations about saving structures that gave Denton a sense of place. Vann helped produce a place mat for local restaurants with a driving map of historic places. Finally, she appealed personally to the president of North Texas State University, now the University of North Texas. The odds of saving Oak Street were about the same as when David slew Goliath, but Vann got it done.
Later, after the city rezoned Oak Street from single-family residential without transparency, Vann witnessed Cuvier Lipscomb’s home, one of Denton’s first doctors, demolished and replaced by apartments. She spent countless hours going door to door to persuade residents who didn’t trust the city to start the Oak-Hickory Historic District.
People who don’t want to be challenged say fighting city hall is futile; Vann sustained plenty of battle scars. City leaders sometimes label residents who challenge the status quo. She was even called a communist. Local Realtors said she stood in the way of progress.
Vann had a keen intellect. In a cruel irony, Alzheimer’s disease dimmed her brilliant mind. She recently lost her battle, and she was laid to rest in Denton’s IOOF Cemetery.
Those who knew her will not forget the way she laid her head back in a rolling, melodic laugh. Her quick, dry wit was frequently on display, even while dementia closed in on her.
Dolores Vann’s historic activism forever changed Denton. The 86 year old, who died June 5, will be missed.