On Sept. 7, Senate Bill 1 passed in the Texas Legislature and was signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott, codifying a set of fair and consistent statewide reforms to govern the conduct of elections in Texas. The law went into effect this month.
Just hours after SB 1 was signed into law, President Joe Biden claimed the law was an “all-out assault” on democracy and, once again, expressed his unrelenting desire to federalize elections. Just recently the Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against Texas at the behest of President Biden.
The lawsuit claims two things. First, that SB 1 hinders voter assistance. Second is that by verifying that a mail-in voter is who they say they are, Texas is denying the right to vote.
Both claims are inaccurate and untrue. Here are the facts:
Regarding voter assistance, SB 1 revises the oath that a person assisting a disabled voter must recite before they can read the ballot or direct a voter to read a ballot, mark the voter’s ballot or direct a voter to mark a ballot. The voter assistant takes this oath in front of an election officer at a polling place.
Here’s the flaw with DOJ’s lawsuit: There is no evidence that by revising this oath that assistors are prohibited from providing any necessary and effective forms of voter assistance.
Concerning voter identification, Sections 5.07 and 5.13 of Texas’s elections law requires that voters who apply for a mail ballot need to provide either (a) a copy of a government-issued identification card, (b) the last four digits of their Social Security number, (c) their driver’s license number, or (d) an election identification certificate number. Even if a voter doesn’t have any one of those identifiers, they simply need to declare that. If the voter provides none of these proofs, election officials will reject the incomplete mail-in ballot.
The Department of Justice is claiming that having a voter verify their identity with a government-issued ID or Social Security number is not a material requirement for voting. But properly identifying a voter is already a material qualification for voting in the state of Texas.
New polling says that Texans agree with SB 1’s provisions. And even Stacy Abrams agrees that requiring an ID to vote guards the ballot box — at least since realizing that voters of all parties overwhelmingly support voter ID.
The Biden administration has politically weaponized DOJ to go after the commonsense election integrity laws being implemented in Republican-led states. This is evidenced by their attacks on both Georgia and Texas, while conveniently overlooking Democrat-led Kentucky’s bipartisan election law — which arguably is more robust in its voter integrity measures. It’s clear that in an effort to federalize elections, the Biden administration is misusing civil rights laws and taxpayer resources to attack its political opponents.
Thankfully, Gov. Greg Abbott has already promised to defend SB 1 from yet another baseless legal attack from the political left. And the good news for Texas voters? This last-ditch effort will likely fail, and the Department of Justice will learn, don’t mess with Texas.