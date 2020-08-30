I had to laugh when I read the other day that some people miss flying so much there was now a growing business in airline food to eat at home. It seemed so ludicrous I doubted the report’s accuracy, although the flying part is definitely true. Friends that have flown recently report eight to 15 people in some flights, which made the trip sort of eerie, in any case, unusual, although missing airline food was never mentioned. That said, some people I know have actually flown recently, for no reason at all, but simply because the flight was cheap and they would have a chance to remember the “old days,” meaning last year, when they used to travel a lot and got to complain about all of it, including the food.
I told this to a friend who also laughed, then thought about it. “Why are people so complicated?” he asked. Then stretched the question by asking “Why is everything so complicated?” Afterwards, he expanded on his theories of people making things complicated by referring to the vote by mail issues that have come up lately. “It used to be you got up on the day of the election, you went to vote, and that was it. Later that day you stayed up to see the results come in. It was simple.”
He had a point.
Yes, things are complicated, but no more than before, only different, and it’s our fault that we keep forgetting that. The fact is that life is part of nature, and Mother Nature, like all good women, is complicated. There’s nothing simple about her. Take the weather for instance. You might be forgiven for thinking that there’s really nothing to it. After all, any kind of weather, no matter where it is on earth or what it’s doing, is only a combination of three simple ingredients: wind, water and temperature, with temperature, according to those who claim to know, the most important. How hard is that?
Well, think again: Mix them up and let one or two get away from the mild center we’ve learned to love, and watch out. For the most part, most days are in the moderate zone of all three. For the most part, the whole planet is moderate, which for us humans is a lucky thing. Jupiter’s famous Red Spot, for instance, is twice as wide as Earth and has winds up to 425 mph. And while here on Earth storms dissipate quickly, on Jupiter they can last for centuries.
In fact, scientists have begun calling Earth’s location in the solar system the Goldilocks Zone, all things considered, a good place to be: not too close to the sun so as to fry, not too far so as to freeze, but just right. Proof of this is that no other planet is fortunate enough to have water in its three forms: ice, liquid and vapor. To many, that’s the definition of a moderate planet and the kind of planet stargazers who look for likely places to harbor alien life try to identify.
Occasionally, however, even here on Earth one or more of the three ingredients gets out of whack and it causes no end of mayhem and destruction. And that’s just the weather. Of course, us humans have not given Mother Nature the credit she deserves and often try to defy her, or worse, ignore her, and our choice of building sites is a good example: We build homes in flood-prone areas, in fire-prone areas, on top of geological faults, and on the side of cliffs. Actually, we build them anywhere we want and expect to impose our will.
The fact is that in nature the survivors are not necessarily the strong who want to impose their will, but the most adaptable. We do have a moderate planet, but moderation has its limits, and we as humans have not helped: Overpopulation, ignorance, regional conflicts, plastic wastes, pollution, famine and disease are just a few of the problems we face as a species every day; many of them we even created, which only adds to the complexity, and today is no exception. What’s worse, although some try, I don’t see us getting together and making headway in any one front.
Remember, we’re complicated, and that’s a mild statement. So I’m not giving up on helping the world get along where I can but have come to realize that while making positive changes is desirable, adapting to change is the way to go, definitely more doable, with possibly a better payoff in the long run. Consequently, if doing without airline food is in my future, then so be it.