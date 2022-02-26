My first term in office is characterized as a taxpayers and law enforcement champion. Keeping a campaign promise, I led the effort for a senior tax “cap” on county property taxes and advocated for a first-time county homestead exemption, two tax breaks that can never be taken away!
Law enforcement at every county level recognizes that I am their advocate for defending, not defunding law enforcement.
You are welcome to attend Commissioners Court, normally meeting on Tuesdays at 9 a.m. doing the county’s business: approval of bills; award contracts; learn of new hires in the county and honor those who are retiring after years of county employment; listen to public comments; consider shifting funds within our budget to allow for necessary flexibility while still keeping within our adopted budget of $337 million.
That is a large budget number, reflecting that Denton County is one of the fastest growing counties in America. More residents require more county services.
To fund this budget, we set the property tax rate for the county’s share of the total property taxes collected, a tiny 10% of your tax bill. The school district collects about 65%, and several cities also take a share (some about 25% of your total property tax bill). At only 0.23 tax rate, Denton County currently has its lowest tax rate in 16 years as well as the lowest overall countywide tax rate of the top 15 taxing Texas counties. (Some counties also tax for community hospitals and/or colleges.) Even though we now have nearly 1 million residents, through good management, we have kept the number of county employees to just two employees per capita, the lowest in a decade.
Our current budget also has been impacted by other factors: two new District and Probate courts created by the Legislature responding to our explosive growth, combined impact of more than $1M million; enhanced law enforcement (including a new human trafficking unit for our Sheriff’s Office), nearly $4 million; Cybersecurity and other security measures were more than $1 million; another $1 million for new mental health services within the Public Health department; and $4 million was allocated to county road and bridges maintenance and improvements.
In addition to penny-pinching oversight of the budget, your Commissioners Court also responded very successfully to the COVID-19 crisis. Mandated to oversee public health, when the pandemic hit us, our Public Health and Information Technology departments developed registration portals for efficient and effective drive-through vaccination clinics, including at Texas Motor Speedway, which became a model for our country. Through the hard work of our Health Department and Emergency Management staffs, supplemented with thousands of volunteers throughout the county and its municipalities, nearly 500,000 people who wanted the vaccine were “shot” as the FDC added more eligible categories to the approved list for vaccines.
An effective “connector” for my constituents, I know where to direct them for help on a wide spectrum of issues: roads, housing developments, serving on Boards/Commissions, etc. I am asking for reelection so that I can continue these constituent services.