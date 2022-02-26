I am Diana Weitzel, and I am running for Denton County Commissioner Precinct 2. Fighting hard is what I do. It’s time to make a difference in Denton County, and it’s time for positive change. As your commissioner, fighting to better the lives of our children, expanding health care and upgrading our transportation so that we can keep up with our growing population is exactly what I will do.
As an attorney, every day I work to improve the lives of women and children. Over 100 families have had my assistance in completing their adoptions. Helping children find their forever homes is truly rewarding.
Our communities will benefit from my in-depth knowledge of healthcare systems that will improve health care for Denton County. Serving as a healthcare executive and managing 2,500 nonprofit healthcare systems means that my management experience of analyzing, managing budgets and negotiating contracts will benefit you. As your commissioner, I will work with Denton County Public Health and our community-based organizations to find cost effective improvements to health care in Denton County.
Improving our transportation systems to handle the traffic from our rapidly increasing population is vital. What used to be a 30-minute drive across Denton County now takes over twice that long. My business background will be used to find solutions to our traffic problem while keeping an eye on spending.
Another area I care deeply about is animals. Not only do I have a great love of animals, but I also represent animal rescue groups at no charge along with transporting sick and abandoned animals from the animal shelters to where they can find loving homes.
I have a Juris Doctor from Texas Wesleyan University, an Executive MBA from Texas Christian University and a Bachelor of Science from Indiana State University.
Thank you for voting for me for Commissioner of Precinct 2. Because of redistricting, our Precinct 2 now includes parts of Corinth, Carrollton, Dallas, Denton, Frisco, Little Elm Plano, Shady Shores and The Colony. The primary election will be held March 1, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Please like my Facebook page at Diana Weitzel for County Commissioner.
DIANA WEITZEL is seeking election to the Denton County Commissioners Court Precinct 2 seat in the March 1 Democratic primary. Her opponent is Trent Teague.