This editorial was first published in Bloomberg Opinion. Guest editorials don’t necessarily reflect the Denton Record-Chronicle’s opinions.

More than 800,000 Americans suffer from life-threatening kidney failure. Paying for treatment of this condition costs the government more than $50 billion a year, and a recent Supreme Court decision risks driving the price tag even higher. Congress should take steps to promote innovation and competition in the dialysis industry — which would benefit patients and taxpayers alike.

Tags

Recommended for you