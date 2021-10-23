Last week’s protest by hundreds of students at Guyer High School was hard to watch. It’s heartbreaking to think a sexual assault could occur at school. I commend students and parents for speaking up.
Girls across the country have started fighting back against school policies that unfairly target girls. Denton ISD’s dress code deserves a failing grade for sending a terrible message. Supporters say school dress codes improve academics by promoting safety and discipline.
But Denton’s dress code creates a toxic environment for girls.
I’m a Ph.D.-trained nationally certified and licensed counselor, and I specialize in the treatment of eating disorders. Research shows 40% of women with eating disorders have body image issues. My clients who struggle with body image tell me that getting “dress coded” at school contributed to their dislike for their arms or thighs.
Girls outperform boys academically; they’re 70% of valedictorians. But success doesn’t equal confidence. For years, research has shown girls’ self-confidence plummets in high school. A 2018 research study of 8- to 14-year-olds by Katty Kay, Claire Shipman, and JillEllyn Riley shows girls self-confidence is significantly lower than boys by age 14. That’s about the time girls form their body image.
Girls are told their shoulders, thighs and cleavage distract boys and male teachers. Brock University girlhood expert Shawna Pomerance says it’s victim-blaming when girls are dress-coded for distracting boys or male teachers. Victim-blaming happens when someone experiencing a wrongful act is held responsible for their own harm.
Dress codes target girls, especially those who are more developed. Girls experience being “dress coded” as body-shaming. That can accelerate the development of an eating disorder.
Worse yet, dress codes fail to prepare students for life after high school. Restrictive dress codes promote the belief that girls’ bodies are dangerous, and that boys don’t have to control themselves. Schools should focus on teaching boys self-control. Male teachers who find girls’ bodies distracting shouldn’t be teaching.
The belief that women’s attire invites rape shifts responsibility from perpetrators. If women’s bodies are dangerous, beaches would be the most dangerous place on earth.
Dress codes violate curriculum theorists’ call for a caring, democratic, educational environment. Boys’ education is prioritized over girls when girls are taken out of class to comply with policy.
The toxic environment opens the door for sexual assault. Sexual aggression occurs on a continuum from catcalls to rape. Everyone must be held accountable for inappropriate comments about girls’ bodies. To be sure, most boys treat girls respectfully, but those who consistently disrespect girls, including football players, should face consequences.
Denton ISD must adopt a more thoughtful, fair dress code. Evanston Township High School in Illinois has a gender-neutral dress code policy that is considered the gold standard.
Instead of body-shaming, schools must teach that girls are not sexual objects.
And teach boys and male teachers not to be distracted.