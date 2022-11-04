No doubt you read in the Oct. 27 edition of the Denton Record-Chronicle about the dispute and schism in the national offices of the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC). Apparently, they are not united after all. We have what looks like a disagreement between the north and the south, with one group centered in Washington, D.C., and the other in Dallas. Mercy!

It seems the national board of directors split and chose sides. One side says that Domingo Garcia is the president, and they impeached and removed the executive director and half of the board members, including Ralina Cardona. The other side says that Ralina Cardona is the true president, and they retained the executive director then impeached and removed several board members as well as President Domingo Garcia.

RAMIRO VALDEZ has been a frequent guest columnist in the Denton Record-Chronicle and is a retired area counselor. He welcomes feedback and suggestions via letters to the editor or emailed to rambam.valdez@gmail.com.

