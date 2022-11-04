No doubt you read in the Oct. 27 edition of the Denton Record-Chronicle about the dispute and schism in the national offices of the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC). Apparently, they are not united after all. We have what looks like a disagreement between the north and the south, with one group centered in Washington, D.C., and the other in Dallas. Mercy!
It seems the national board of directors split and chose sides. One side says that Domingo Garcia is the president, and they impeached and removed the executive director and half of the board members, including Ralina Cardona. The other side says that Ralina Cardona is the true president, and they retained the executive director then impeached and removed several board members as well as President Domingo Garcia.
Quite honestly, this is discouraging!
As the article published in the Record-Chronicle indicates, this will probably have to be settled in court, where the two sides will spend a whole lot of money on expensive lawyers to read through the LULAC constitution and bylaws, present them to a court and have a judge order them to live up to their motto: All for one and one for all. OK, but what does that mean for the Denton LULAC Council 4633?
According to President Anita Martinez-Strickland, it means very little.
“Of course, we are watching the events at the national office in hopes that they will resolve their differences and unite once again,” she said. “But even if they go to court against each other, we in Denton will not take sides and will not contribute one cent toward attorney fees to settle their differences.
“The Denton LULAC continues to function the same as always. We still focus on education and community service first and last. Over the years, we have raised hundreds of thousands of dollars and given them to Hispanic high school seniors right here in Denton. All of our recipients have gone on to institutions of higher learning.
“This will continue unimpeded,” she stressed.
“We continue to manage our business and our finances with the highest integrity, the same as always. All donors to the scholarship funds can rest assured that every cent they donate will go into the hands of a young student who will use that money to pay for tuition; nothing else.”
Martinez-Strickland said all Denton LULAC meetings are open to the public. Anyone can attend. The meetings are the third Saturday of every month at 9:30 a.m. at the Martin Luther King Recreation Center.
“And they can join us in a cup of coffee and a friendly chat,” she added.
Further, anyone who makes a donation to the scholarship fund can rest assured that their money will go into the hands of a student and not to a lawyer.
“We hope the national board resolves their differences and reunites once again. But whether they reunite or not, the Denton LULAC remains strongly united. Whatever they choose to do at the national level, we will continue working to decrease the rate of Hispanic high school dropouts and to increase the number of Hispanics who go on to college, university, or trade school. For sure!”
After talking to President Martinez-Strickland, I was not quite as discouraged about the behavior of the national board members. Actually, I wished that the people at the national level acted as presidential as she did. And I felt comfortable making another contribution to the scholarship fund.
You can, too.
RAMIRO VALDEZ has been a frequent guest columnist in the Denton Record-Chronicle and is a retired area counselor. He welcomes feedback and suggestions via letters to the editor or emailed to rambam.valdez@gmail.com.