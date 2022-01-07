Twenty people were killed in traffic crashes in the city of Denton in 2021, a 10-year high for a single year, according to the Texas Department of Transportation’s Crash Records Information System.
Each year, the friends and family of more than a dozen people experience the sudden, violent loss of a loved one on a road inside Denton city limits. These traumas do not discriminate by age or how good a person was. In 2021, traffic crashes killed an infant, a 4-year-old, grandparents, spouses, coworkers, parents and young missionaries.
Their deaths were preventable.
A key factor that determines crash severity is impact speed. According to a 2016 study, people outside an automobile have a 25% chance of severe injury in crashes at 20 mph. Chances spike above 90% in crashes at 40 mph.
Most traffic fatalities, however, are adults and children in automobiles.
Data from the same 2016 study indicates that people in a T-bone collision at 20 mph have around a 10% risk of severe injury. At 40 mph, the risk of severe or fatal injury is more than 90%, similar to people outside an automobile.
The human body can only survive so much impact before it caves, breaks and punctures beyond repair. Crashes at 20 mph are typically minor, while crashes at higher speeds are often serious or fatal.
Our transportation system is designed to prioritize saving a few seconds or minutes no matter the cost. The choice to prioritize small-time savings over safety results in frequent injury, death and significant emotional and economic cost.
The trauma caused by our choices in policy and road design is not limited to those killed or their loved ones. We ask our first responders to experience these traumas over and over, often while in danger themselves on the deadly roadways. This danger is evident by the Denton emergency vehicles struck each year while responding to crashes.
The United States has the highest traffic fatality rate among high-income countries, according to the World Health Organization. In the U.S., for every 100,000 residents, 12.67 are killed in traffic crashes — roughly 40,000 — each year. Peer countries like the United Kingdom and Norway have traffic fatality rates of 3.21 and 2.12, respectively.
Our peers choose policy and design that prioritize safety over speed. We choose policy and design that prioritize speed over safety.
Recognizing the gravity of the issue, U.S. cities are adopting Vision Zero policies, which change how we view traffic fatalities. Instead of relying on perfect human behavior, traffic engineers should design a safe system where human error doesn’t result in death or serious injury. Instead of viewing traffic fatalities as inevitable, we should view them as preventable through safer road design and policy.
In 2019, Denton City Council directed city staff to develop a Vision Zero Action Plan. When the action plan is presented to City Council — hopefully this year — the people of Denton should urge their council members to take it seriously and push for road designs and policies that prioritize human life and safety over speed of motor vehicles.
But changes in city policy are not enough.
Nearly 90% of traffic fatalities inside Denton city limits occur on state roadways, including Interstate 35, University Drive and Loop 288. State officials design these roads to move motor vehicles as quickly as possible despite knowledge that severe or fatal injury is likely when a crash occurs.
To prevent needless death, injury and trauma on our roads each year, we need our state representatives, the North Central Texas Council of Governments and the Dallas District of TxDOT to adopt, fund and implement Vision Zero policies and projects. People are dying now. We need action now, not five or 10 years from now after dozens more preventable traffic deaths have occurred.
Saving lives takes all of us: Elected officials, traffic engineers, police and fire departments and you. Join me in urging city, county, regional, state and federal officials to adopt and implement policies like Vision Zero that meaningfully reduce preventable death, injury and trauma on our roads.