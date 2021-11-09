This editorial was first published in The Dallas Morning News. Guest editorials don’t necessarily reflect the Denton Record-Chronicle’s opinions.
Denton County dedicated a new courthouse Thursday. They’ve done this one right.
The four-story, 96,000-square-foot building consolidates a dozen county departments, some of which were previously scattered in various other buildings. County leaders say that consolidation will promote efficiency and communication.
The new administrative courthouse is part of a 10-acre campus with other buildings connected by walking paths, including one over a recycled iron bridge that crosses a small water feature. The campus also includes memorials to police and firefighters, an amphitheater, public restrooms, and open lawns with benches and tables.
The $45 million building was funded by a 2008 bond election. Construction started in November 2018 but was delayed by the pandemic.
The county’s historic courthouse, constructed in 1896, still stands on the downtown Square about three miles from the new campus. It houses a museum, and there are plans to move a district court there.
It’s not every day that Texas gets a new county courthouse. And it’s not an easy collection to add to. It includes some beautiful structures that house rich troves of Texas history.
The brass marker unveiled Thursday and soon to be affixed to the new courthouse includes a quote from Winston Churchill: “We shape our buildings; thereafter they shape us.”
In that regard, it appears that Denton County is in good shape. It might have been easier or cheaper for the county to move offices into some abandoned big-box store. It might have been tempting to make a splash with some avant-garde design. But Denton did better than that. Simply put, the new building looks like a courthouse. It’s adorned with a zinc tile dome and finial that reaches 132 feet in height. Below that is a clock face and a portico behind six enormous columns. The back of the building, facing the community space, has a glass-walled modern look, a bid to the future connected to the columned past by a pass-through lobby.
As appropriate for a taxpayer-funded project, there were cost-saving measures taken. Parts of the exterior are preformed concrete, and the interior includes faux granite treatments. The county didn’t ship in granite from Austin and red sandstone from the Pecos like it did to build the 1896 courthouse. But it’s clear that an effort has been made to give the building a courtly aesthetic.
We aren’t architects or architecture critics, but it appears to us that Denton has a courthouse that is both stately and serviceable, with plenty of access for community events. Exactly what a government building should be.