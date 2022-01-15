From 2006 to 2021, taxpayers in the city of Denton have paid approximately $160 million in sales tax to Denton County Transportation Authority (DCTA) for public transportation in the city of Denton and Denton County via the A-train and Connect bus system.
Taxpayers in all three DCTA member cities, together with the county contribution of $250 million to build the A-Train, have collectively spent over $600 million over the same time frame.
Currently, Denton taxpayers shell out $14-15 million each year in sales tax to support DCTA.
As the immediate past chair of the DCTA board, with service on the board for more than two years, I must ask: What are Denton residents receiving in return?
Based upon a November 2021 DCTA report, the A-train averages about 350 to 400 individual riders per day in a county with almost 1 million residents.
The fixed-route bus system for Denton averaged about 240 people per day over six routes from Oct. 1, 2021, to Dec. 12, 2021. One route accounts for about 40% of the ridership. This leaves approximately 140 riders spread out over the five remaining routes per day. In other words, virtually no one is riding DCTA buses, except on one route.
However, in the same time period within Denton, the new, on-demand GoZone program is carrying 2-2.5 times the number of riders using the Denton Connect fixed-route system. Clearly, GoZone is a resounding success, while the Denton fixed-route system is a fiscal fiasco.
Yet, inexplicably, DCTA is proposing to employ the successful GoZone to transport riders over to the failing fixed-route system. DCTA is thus using our sales-tax dollars to punish success and reward failure.
At its last board meeting, DCTA agreed to spend an additional $1 million to prop up the failing fixed-route system in Denton until September 2022. This decision was made because DCTA has an extra $4 million in available sales tax revenue. Just because there is additional revenue does not mean you spend it on failed and failing programs.
This month, the DCTA board is scheduled to vote on a proposed 8% salary bump, from $250,000 to $270,000, for the CEO who oversees a budget of $49 million. The proposed salary is not proportional to the size of the agency.
It is only $20,000 less than the salary of the CEO of Trinity Metro in Tarrant County, which is 2.5 times the size of DCTA’s budget. Moreover, the salary is more than the salary of the Denton city manager, who manages a budget of more than $1 billion and 1,700 employees. I do not support the proposed contract changes.
Based upon the misguided decisions surrounding the failed bus system, I do not believe DCTA can provide efficient, cost-effective and innovative public transportation to the residents of Denton and Denton County under its current leadership.
Public transportation is an important asset to our community. We are investing more than $14 million per year in sales tax revenue to fund it. As long as DCTA continues to operate in the old culture of spending without accountability, it will continue to fail.
We must demand that our annual $14 million be invested wisely, promoting efficient and successful public transportation for our residents.