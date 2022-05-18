Let’s just cut to the chase on this one to avoid any accusations of burying the lede — the recall effort targeting Denton City Council member Alison Maguire is an egregious attempt to circumvent the will of the voters, solely for political gain.
Absent any allegations of malfeasance or neglect of responsibilities, the justification offered by petitioner Don Duff, a former council member most notable for the number of meetings he missed, is as laughable as it is misconstrued — a viral meme Maguire employed on a Facebook page months ago to criticize former mayor and newly elected council member Chris Watts.
Apparently aware of how flimsy this justification is, Duff also listed on his recall petition these strands of spaghetti flung at the wall: “Failed to vote the interest of constituents (redistricting)”; “Supported fines for failing to comply with mask mandate (was in the minority)”; “Quoted in DRC, saying Denton is turning blue (council should present as non-partisan).”
Note how none of those criticisms represent a dereliction of duty on Maguire’s part and that a mechanism for seeking relief on all accounts already exists — scheduled elections. Rarely is one presented with such an obvious example of a means in search of pretext.
Were the city to verify that Duff’s petition has enough qualified signatures — at least 673, or 25% of the number of votes cast in District 4 in May 2021 — Maguire, a member of the more progressive majority, would be presented with two options: resign or face a recall election in a district made much more conservative through redistricting, with the inclusion of traditionally red Robson Ranch. The wheels turning in Duff are apparent, his intent betrayed in the words of the man himself: “Robson Ranch will elect — whether it’s in [District] 3 or 4 — we’ll elect our own City Council person.” And had Robson Ranch instead been moved into District 1 or 2, you can imagine reasoning just as spurious used to remove that district’s representative, were that representative not aligned with Duff.
But make no mistake in believing this to be a typical partisan battle of ideologies. Were this recall targeting a conservative member of the council, our stance would be the same. No, this is a frontal attack on the very system by which we elect our leaders — an opportunistic power grab designed to exploit the system in rejection of its principles.
Yes, the vague recall requirements allow Duff’s petition to be considered, but that doesn’t mean his pursuit is in accordance with how city architects intended the recall powers to be employed. Had there been a groundswell of rejection against Maguire across the district, perhaps we’d be persuaded — but Duff built his movement in silence, perched outside Robson Ranch polling places, eliciting the signatures of those who had never voted in approval of Maguire in the first place.
But perhaps the greatest indictment in this political end-run falls not on Duff or Maguire or even those who signed the petition — it lands instead like a thud on those registered to vote but who did not.
On May 1, 2021, when Maguire won out over incumbent John Ryan, only 2,690 of the 27,216 registered to vote in District 4 actually cast a ballot, for a district turnout of 9.88%. And while the district-level turnout actually exceeded the county’s overall turnout that election of 8.84%, it would be embarrassing to call that feat an attaboy. Because so few people did their civic duty, Duff’s scheme to game the system was made easy. Had even half of those registered voters cast a ballot, Duff’s recall petition would have had to garner 3,402 signatures — achievable only through the very groundswell surely envisioned by the authors of the city charter.
And we would have heard about the recall effort while it was happening. On June 7, the City Council will be presented with the city secretary’s findings on whether the petition has enough qualified signatures. Should the recall effort then move forward — and we pray it does not — we urge Maguire to not resign and force an election in November.
And given this second chance to stand up for our democratic norms, we hope the voters of District 4 — in Robson Ranch, Teasley Trails and Robinson Oaks — turn out as if their very system of government were at stake. Because it is.