My son Darius Tarver was only 23 years old and in the midst of a mental health crisis caused by a traumatic brain injury when Denton police shot and killed him at his college apartment. Being a member of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement didn’t save him. Being on the Dean’s List at the University of North Texas didn’t save him. That he had no history of violence and cried out to his heavenly father after being shot didn’t save him.
But sending a non-police response when his neighbors and roommate called for help might have. The Denton City Council has the power to create such a response. They must use it.
Law enforcement is not the right responder for every 911 call. Things like disturbances, welfare checks, mental health and suspicious or intoxicated people make up 23-39% of 911 calls, according to an analysis of data from eight cities. In many places, police are the default responder to all these requests for help. But the police are not mental or behavioral health specialists, nor are they in the business of providing care and treatment.
Police address violations of the law. Their training focuses on weapons use and self-defense. Sending law enforcement to every situation is dangerous for people with untreated mental illnesses, who are 16 times more likely to be killed in a police encounter than others. It also increases risk for people of color, who are three times more likely than white people to be killed by police. We saw those numbers in action when the officers focused only on compliance, with no compassion, on the night my son was killed.
There is an alternative to sending police to every call. Crisis Assistance Helping Out on the Streets (CAHOOTS) is a 30-year-old program in Eugene, Oregon, that reroutes behavioral health and quality of life related 911 calls away from police and directly to teams of crisis specialists and medics. With hundreds of hours of training, CAHOOTS teams specialize in de-escalation. They know better than police which resources are available to stabilize a person in crisis. And unlike law enforcement, these trained professionals keep people out of the criminal system.
Of course, the safety of all involved is a top priority. If CAHOOTS cannot safely resolve a situation alone, it will call for police assistance. But according to the Vera Institute, “of the estimated 24,000 calls CAHOOTS responded to in 2019, only 311 required police backup.” That’s less than 2% of calls.
The Denton Police Department recently established the Crisis Intervention Response Team (CIRT). This “co-responder” program sends an officer and a social worker to mental health incidents. But that is not enough. Studies of these programs show that even when officers receive special training in mental health crises, it does not reduce fatal shootings. CIRT members wear plain clothes and use unmarked cars, but the presence of police still often leads to unnecessary arrests and conflict rather than effective de-escalation, treatment or intervention.
What Denton needs is an unarmed non-police first responder program that is integrated into 911 dispatch and staffed by behavioral and mental health professionals. CAHOOTS and similar programs around the country show that a non-police response to certain calls is a safe and effective way of providing a humane solution for people in crisis.
I am a chaplain for the Police Department in McKinney. I also review police policies and procedures for the city of McKinney Chief of Police Advisory Council. I am not anti-police. I am anti-injustice. And I am now a father who is grieving, standing and fighting because of the avoidable loss of my son.
Upon graduating, Darius planned to join law enforcement. What he was about to become is also what killed him. By sending the right response to people in need of help, we can save other parents from the unimaginable grief of losing a child to police violence.
My son was a respected and loved model citizen. I implore the Denton City Council to not let his death be in vain. I ask them to honor Darius Tarver by creating a non-police mental and behavioral health first-responder program.