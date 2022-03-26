In the Supreme Court case that ruled the right to marriage is guaranteed to same-sex couples, Justice Anthony Kennedy wrote, “It is the nature of injustice that we may not always see it in our own times.” He leaves unspecified who this “we” is. I think he means that those not suffering from the injustice don’t always see it. It is the nature of privilege and power to keep injustices hidden from sight.
The full meaning of liberty is disclosed over time through a learning process where the marginalized dialogue with the powerful. Through dialogue, we humanize one another, because it is how we come to see the full humanity of those in our community.
These dialogues are how we refresh our nation’s central ideal that all are created equal and endowed with dignity. We are created that way, but we are not born that way. Rather, we are born into a world already structured with differentials of power and privilege. Realizing our ideal is a process, because we have to work toward equality from this unequal starting point. We have to think together about which structural differences are morally justified and which are not. This is the difficult and contentious work of democracy.
For the past several years, Denton has been dialoguing about a nondiscrimination ordinance. Recently, it was approved by the City Council. This NDO makes it illegal to discriminate against someone on the basis of their sexual orientation or gender identity. You cannot be fired just because you are gay, and you cannot be evicted just because you are transgender. It has been a complex struggle for simple rights — rights that most of us have long taken for granted.
Credit goes to our grassroots LGBTQ activists for this important move toward justice. For our LGBTQ friends, the work of dialogue is existential. It is a fight to exist in society as their authentic selves. The struggle forces them to endure pain as they wait for the privileged to finally see injustice. With the vote for the NDO, “we” begin to see.
Denton’s NDO comes as a ray of light in a dark chapter in our nation’s history. LGBTQ people, especially transgender youth, are being targeted by state legislatures across the country who are emboldening an atmosphere of hatred. It is obvious that some people do not want dialogue. In one hearing about the NDO, we saw some of those folks. They yelled at one of our LGBTQ friends, telling them to “get back in the closet.” What they were saying is that some people are not fit for public life. There is nothing more un-American.
And yet a powerful minority in this country hold this view. Indeed, we are at a tipping point as a nation. We may be sliding back to a time when it is unsafe or illegal for LGBTQ folks to publicly exist. People are already fleeing Texas in fear of persecution and political violence. My family may be next. My wife, Amber, and I are being investigated by the state. Our “crime” is the alleged “child abuse” of loving our transgender son unconditionally.
Justice is the process of working toward an uncertain future whose values have yet to be recognized. For my family, that future is one in which my son is free to be his authentic self.
Those attacking LGBTQ folks believe that people should conform to the existing order. They punish people who seek to exist, to stand out against that order. Thus, our family’s humiliation and trauma. We are meant to feel guilty for violating the given world in an attempt to find that uncertain future.
It takes courage for children like my son to speak their truth. Love graces parents like me with the ability to learn this truth. Courage and love are the tools for dismantling oppression. I encourage everyone to pick them up and let them shine in use.
Progress is not guaranteed, yet neither is resistance futile. We could tip one way or the other. The future is not yet written. It remains uncertain, and many people still cannot see the injustices here in our time.
So often, people tell Amber and me to move from Texas, but we refuse to leave. To abandon our home would be to abandon hope. The struggle is ongoing, and these are dark times, to be sure. But we stay for our children. They are candles casting light into an uncertain future.
Let them guide our path.