This is a tale about a day running errands, so hang with me a bit. I am a disabled senior citizen who recently fell again and am having trouble getting around because of the pain. The Friday before the election, I had to get out to run a few errands.
I began at the post office. As I struggled up to the door, a nice young lady opened the doors for me and offered to carry my package. As I was leaving, a young man rushed by, stopped and came back to open both doors for me. When I thanked him and commented that he seemed to be in a hurry, he replied, “I didn’t need to be in that much of a hurry,” and then dashed off.
The next stop was Walmart. I lucked out. Not only did I get a handicapped parking spot, there was a scooter right there! I got about four feet on the scooter when it died. I was in the middle of the busy cross traffic. Two young men were walking by, and one offered to push me into the store, where I might get another scooter. There were no other scooters, but a Walmart employee followed a customer on a scooter out to his car and brought a working scooter in to me. As I meandered around the store, people offered to reach things for me that I could not easily get. At checkout — and you know how long the lines are at checkout — an older woman offered to let me get in line in front of her. I demurred, as I was sitting and she was standing, but we had a lovely conversation through our masks, as the line inched forward. In the parking lot, I was having trouble getting off the scooter, and a middle-aged woman came over, helped me into my car and loaded my packages in the car.
Next stop was Cracker Barrel to get a rather large Christmas present before they sold out. The cashier got the package but couldn’t leave her station to help me to the car with it. An older woman carried the package to the car and then insisted on collapsing my walker and getting it into the car. She said her husband had one just like it.
Now, what does all this mean? Everywhere I went I was assisted by folks of different genders, ages and races. Not one person asked me what my political affiliation was or who I planned to vote for. It didn’t matter. They saw a person in need and offered to help.
The election is over. Let go of the bile if your party lost or contain the elation if your party won and remember who you really are. You see, I know who you are, Denton. You are a people who are kind, considerate and think of others. Recognize yourself and let go of the negative. Believe me, you will sleep better.