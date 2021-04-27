Denton, TX (76205)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High around 80F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 62F. S winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.