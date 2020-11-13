Why has 2020 given us so much better fall color? Mostly because of abundant sunshine and cool/cold (but above freezing) weather. Also, the cold weather arrived two or three weeks early, so there are more leaves still on the trees. We haven’t had this good a season for color since 2014, and before that 2006.
Some locations in the USA, such as New England, have favorable conditions essentially every year. We are not so lucky, so we should enjoy it while we can.
Fall color develops because of factors well understood by botanists:
The decline in day length and temperatures signal to trees that fall is coming. This causes a decline in chlorophyll, the green pigment that carries out photosynthesis. Yellow pigments that were there all along become visible.
Bright sunshine helps the lowered chlorophyll concentration. This causes trees to produce compounds from which additional colored pigments are made.
Cold nights help keep these compounds from being moved to the root system. By staying in the leaves, they can be converted to bright colors. A hard freeze (below 28 degrees Fahrenheit) kills the leaves and turns them brown in one day. Our color should improve in the coming days and weeks unless we have a hard freeze. Also, wind and rain could strip the leaves from the trees. Colored leaves on the ground aren’t very thrilling.
Adequate moisture is essential for healthy trees, and color is poor or nonexistent if trees are lacking in moisture. That’s why we don’t have good fall color in most years.
Some folks don’t notice the difference between this year and the usual, but for some of us, this fall is spectacular. Lack of rainfall and warm nights are the norm for the fall in Denton — conditions that are not good for color development. This year’s fall rains have kept the trees healthy so early cold nights could work their magic.
Some species are inherently much more colorful than others. Red oak, Japanese maple, crepe myrtle, sweetgum, Bradford pear, Chinese pistache and several others give us at least some color regardless of how good or bad the season. Others such as the elms, post oak, cottonwood, pecan and fruitless mulberry produce only modest color — and even that only when weather conditions are just right. Then the entire list is simply gorgeous.
Sufficient moisture, early onset of cool nights and the bright Texas sunshine have combined to produce the spectacular display of color we are enjoying so much this fall.
If we are lucky, it will last until Thanksgiving.